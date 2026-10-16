Kennedy Agyapong’s team shuts down viral NPP exit rumours

Former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The political team of former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has dismissed viral reports claiming that he has resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying he remains a member of the opposition party.

Kennedy Agyapong’s team has dismissed rumours of his NPP resignation.

Kwasi Kwarteng says he is in China on business.

The rumours come amid a party rift following Agyapong’s primary loss and disciplinary referral.

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The rumours circulating on social media suggested that Mr Agyapong had submitted a resignation letter to the party’s National Chairman, John Boadu.

BREAKING — Kennedy Agyapong Resigns from NPP Kennedy Agyapong shocks party as he submits resignation letter to National Chairman John Boadu. https://t.co/EkwkSelWxj — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) October 16, 2026

However, Kwasi Kwarteng, Esq., spokesperson for Mr Agyapong’s campaign and political team, dismissed the reports in a Facebook post on Friday October 16.

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He explained that the former MP was in China on business and had not submitted any resignation letter to the party.

“Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong is currently in China conducting business. He’s not submitted any letter of resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP: to anyone. Please disregard any such report,” he wrote.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The clarification comes amid growing tensions between Mr Agyapong and sections of the NPP following his defeat in the party’s presidential primary and a subsequent disciplinary process over his public comments.

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Mr Agyapong lost the NPP’s January 31, 2026, presidential primary to former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured the party’s flagbearer position for the 2028 general election.

Kennedy Agyapong

Since the primary, disagreements between Mr Agyapong and some party members have added to concerns about internal unity as the NPP works to rebuild following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

The tensions escalated after Mr Agyapong made public comments criticising aspects of the party’s record and leadership. His remarks included allegations concerning contracts awarded under the previous NPP administration and criticism of party officials over factors he believes contributed to the party’s electoral defeat.

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The comments prompted petitions from party members, including some Members of Parliament, calling for action against him.

On June 25, 2026, the NPP’s National Executive Committee and National Council referred the petitions to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee for investigation. The committee was initially given two weeks to submit its findings and recommendations.

The referral deepened the dispute, with Mr Agyapong’s supporters pushing back against the move and calling for other party figures to face similar scrutiny.