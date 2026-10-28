Canada visa application from Ghana: Fees, documents and steps to follow in 2026

Planning a trip to Canada from Ghana in 2026? Discover essential details on the CAD 100 visitor visa fee, key document checklists, biometric steps, and how to navigate the official application process smoothly.

Ghanaian passport holders need a visa to visit Canada, with the listed government fee at CAD 100.

Applicants need a passport, digital photograph, proof of funds and other supporting documents.

Processing times for applications from Ghana are unverified, so travellers should check Canada's official immigration portal.

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Ghanaian passport holders need a visa to visit Canada. According to IziVisas, whose information was updated on October 25, 2026, the government fee for a Canadian visitor visa is 100 Canadian dollars (CAD).

However, the platform has no verified processing time for applications from Ghana, making it important for travellers to check current estimates before finalising their plans.

Here is a guide to the application process, required documents, fees and other important details for Ghanaians planning a visit to Canada.

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How much does a Canadian visa cost from Ghana?

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The official government fee for a Canadian visitor visa is listed at CAD 100.

This covers the stated visa fee but may not include additional charges associated with application services.

Applicants should confirm the total amount payable through Canada's official immigration portal before submitting their applications.

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They should also check whether biometric fees apply to their circumstances and whether any other charges are required.

What documents are required for a Canadian visa?

Applicants should prepare the necessary documents before submitting their applications. The main requirements include:

Online application: Completion of the appropriate electronic visa application form.

Passport: A scan of the passport's personal information page.

Recent digital photograph: An image that meets the applicable application requirements.

Proof of sufficient funds: Evidence that the applicant can cover travel and living expenses during the intended visit.

Invitation letter, if applicable: This may be relevant for applicants visiting family, friends or other hosts.

Visa fee payment: Payment of the required government application fee.

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Additional documents may be required depending on the applicant's circumstances and the purpose of the visit. Applicants should consult the official Canadian immigration website for the complete and current checklist before applying.

How to apply for a Canadian visa from Ghana

How much does a Canada visa cost from Ghana?

The application process involves submitting the relevant forms, providing supporting documents and completing any further steps requested by Canadian immigration authorities.

Applicants can follow these steps:

Complete the online application: Visit the official Canadian immigration portal and follow the instructions for a visitor visa. Prepare supporting documents: Gather the passport details, photograph, proof of funds and any other documents relevant to the application. Pay the application fee: Confirm the applicable charges and make payment through the approved process. Complete biometrics, if required: Follow the instructions to provide fingerprints and a photograph at the designated facility. Track the application: Monitor updates and respond promptly if additional information is requested. Receive the decision: Follow the official instructions for passport submission or collection and check whether the visa has been granted before making final travel arrangements.

Applicants should ensure that their information is accurate and consistent throughout the process. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval.

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Where can Ghanaians apply for a Canadian visa?

Canada [iStock]

Applicants should begin with Canada's official immigration portal and follow its instructions on where and how to submit documents and provide biometrics.

Visa application centres generally handle administrative tasks, such as collecting documents and biometric information. They do not decide whether an application will be approved.

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Applicants should be cautious of individuals who claim they can guarantee visa approval or sell access to appointments.

How long does it take to process a Canadian visa?

IziVisas does not provide a verified processing time for Canadian visitor visa applications from Ghana.

Applicants should consult the official Canadian immigration website for the latest processing estimates before applying. The time required can vary depending on the circumstances of an application and whether additional information is needed.

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To reduce the risk of disrupting their plans, travellers should apply well ahead of their intended departure date. They should also avoid purchasing non-refundable flights or accommodation before their visas are granted.

How long can Ghanaians stay in Canada on a visitor visa?

Ghanaian football fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada.

IziVisas lists a stay of up to six months for a Canadian visitor visa. However, the actual period permitted depends on the conditions of entry and the decision made by Canadian border officials.

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A visitor visa allows a traveller to seek entry at a Canadian port of entry, but it does not automatically guarantee admission or a six-month stay. Travellers must comply with the conditions set by the authorities.

If you are planning to study, work or settle in Canada should check the requirements for the relevant immigration category, as these differ from those for a visitor visa.

What Ghanaians should know before applying

A successful application requires more than paying the visa fee. Travellers should provide complete and consistent information, prepare the necessary supporting documents and demonstrate that they can finance their intended visit.

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