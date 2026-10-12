UAE e-Visa for Ghanaians: Application process, fees and processing time in 2026. Image credit: travelnation.co.uk

UAE e-Visa for Ghanaians: Application process, fees and processing time in 2026. Image credit: travelnation.co.uk

UAE e-Visa for Ghanaians: Application process, fees and processing time in 2026

Ghanaian passport holders planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must obtain the required visa or electronic travel authorisation before departure.

Ghanaian travellers must confirm UAE visa requirements and apply through the appropriate channel.

Required documents include a valid passport, photograph, travel ticket, insurance and accommodation proof.

Visa fees and processing times vary by visa type; applicants should verify costs before paying.

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The application process is generally handled online through the relevant UAE government channel or an authorised sponsor or service provider. Applicants are advised to confirm the requirements for their specific visa category before making travel arrangements.

Information published by IziVisas and the UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) provides guidance on application procedures, required documents, fees and processing times.

How much does a UAE e-Visa cost for Ghanaians?

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The exact government fee applicable specifically to Ghanaian passport holders has not been confirmed. Applicants should therefore check the amount displayed by the relevant official application channel before making payment.

However, Dubai's GDRFA lists fees of AED 200 for a single-entry tourist visa valid for 30 days and AED 300 for one valid for 60 days. These charges are subject to 5% value-added tax (VAT), and the final amount may vary depending on the circumstances of the application.

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How much does a UAE e-Visa cost for Ghanaians?

The GDRFA states that these applications are handled through authorised tourism establishments. The published fees should not automatically be treated as the final cost for every Ghanaian applicant or every UAE visa category.

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Applicants using private agencies or online intermediaries should also check whether additional service charges apply. Such charges are separate from government fees and can increase the total cost.

Documents required for a UAE e-Visa

Ghanaian Passport

According to IziVisas, applicants travelling from Ghana should prepare the following documents for a tourist visa application:

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A passport valid for at least six months.

A completed online application form.

A recent digital passport photograph.

Proof of payment of the applicable visa fee.

A return or onward travel ticket.

Valid travel medical insurance.

Proof of accommodation in the UAE.

The final list of requirements may depend on the visa category and the application channel. Applicants should follow the instructions provided by the relevant UAE authority or authorised sponsor.

How to apply for a UAE e-Visa from Ghana

Accra International Airport via www.gacl.com.gh

The application process is completed online, and a visit to a consular office may not be necessary for the relevant visa route.

Applicants should follow these steps:

Confirm the visa requirements: Check the entry rules for Ghanaian passport holders and select the appropriate visa for the purpose and duration of the visit. Complete the application: Fill in the online form with accurate personal and travel information. Upload supporting documents: Submit the passport details, photograph and any additional documents requested. Pay the applicable fee: Review the total cost, including any service charges, before completing payment. Receive the decision: Monitor the registered email address for the application outcome and any further instructions. Prepare for travel: If approved, keep an electronic or printed copy of the visa or authorisation available for airline check-in and immigration checks.

Applicants should ensure that their names, passport numbers and other details match their travel documents. Errors or missing information may delay the process.

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How long does UAE e-Visa processing take?

IziVisas says it could not verify a processing time specifically for the UAE tourist e-Visa route from Ghana. Applicants should therefore avoid relying on a fixed number of days unless it is confirmed by the authority or authorised service handling their application.

Dubai's GDRFA lists an expected completion time of 48 hours for its single-entry tourist visa service. This is a general service estimate and does not guarantee that every application from Ghana will be processed within that period.

Travellers should apply well before their intended departure and avoid booking non-refundable travel until the required visa has been granted.

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Important information before travelling

Dubai

A visa does not automatically guarantee admission into the UAE. Immigration officials may request supporting documents, including evidence of accommodation, a return ticket or other information relevant to the visit.

Applicants should also check whether any special requirements apply to minors travelling alone or with one parent. Additional consent or family documents may be requested.