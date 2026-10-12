Saudi Arabia scholarships for Ghanaians: 6 universities, 9 fields and how to apply before Oct 28. Image (Islamic University of Madinah via topuniversities.com)

Saudi Arabia scholarships for Ghanaians: 6 universities, 9 fields and how to apply before Oct 28. Image (Islamic University of Madinah via topuniversities.com)

Saudi Arabia scholarships for Ghanaians: 6 universities, 9 fields and how to apply before Oct 28

Ghanaian students have until October 28, 2026, to apply for scholarship opportunities at six universities in Saudi Arabia, according to a notice from the Ghana Scholarships Authority.

Ghanaian students can apply for scholarships at six Saudi universities by October 28, 2026.

The opportunity covers nine fields, including medicine, engineering, business and education.

Applicants must be Ghanaian residents with a valid passport and genuine birth certificate. Funding terms remain unconfirmed.

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The notice, published on September 28, invites qualified Ghanaian citizens residing in Ghana to apply through the Saudi government's Study in Saudi platform.

It lists nine fields of study but does not specify the degree levels covered or whether the awards are fully or partially funded. Applicants are therefore encouraged to confirm programme availability and the terms of the scholarships before applying.

Here are six key things prospective applicants should know.

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1. The six universities

University of Taif. Image via timeshighereducation.com

The Ghana Scholarships Authority lists the following institutions in its notice:

University of Taif University of Madinah University of Jazan University of Najran University of Tabuk Fahad Bin Sultan University

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The notice does not specify which courses are available at each institution. Applicants should confirm programme availability before submitting their applications.

2. The nine fields of study

Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) Programmes

The scholarship notice identifies nine fields:

Technology Management Business Management Islamic Economics Marketing Engineering Technology Medicine Education Architecture

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The Authority has not provided a university-by-university breakdown of the programmes in the notice.

3. Who can apply?

According to the Ghana Scholarships Authority, applicants must meet three conditions:

Be Ghanaian citizens residing in Ghana.

Have a genuine birth certificate.

Hold a passport.

Applicants should confirm any additional admission requirements with their chosen institutions.

4. How to apply

Applicants should follow these steps:

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Check eligibility: Ensure they meet the conditions stated by the Authority and have their birth certificate and passport ready. Register on Study in Saudi: Create an account and complete the required student profile. Choose a programme: Review the available institutions and courses before selecting a suitable option. Submit an application: Follow the platform's instructions and the admission requirements of the chosen institution. Track the application: Monitor its status for updates or a decision from the institution.

The platform's general guidance states that some personal details, including passport information, gender and nationality, cannot be changed after an application has been submitted.

5. Deadline and contact details

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat

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The Authority's notice gives October 28, 2026, as the application deadline. Applicants should check whether their chosen programmes have separate closing dates and confirm that applications are still being accepted.

The notice directs applicants to the Study in Saudi platform but does not clearly state whether a separate submission through the Ghana Scholarships Authority's portal is also required. Prospective applicants should clarify this before the deadline.

The Authority can be contacted on 0302907051 or 0302907058, or by email at info@scholarships.gov.gh.