Saudi Arabia scholarships for Ghanaians: 6 universities, 9 fields and how to apply before Oct 28
Ghanaian students can apply for scholarships at six Saudi universities by October 28, 2026.
The opportunity covers nine fields, including medicine, engineering, business and education.
Applicants must be Ghanaian residents with a valid passport and genuine birth certificate. Funding terms remain unconfirmed.
The notice, published on September 28, invites qualified Ghanaian citizens residing in Ghana to apply through the Saudi government's Study in Saudi platform.
It lists nine fields of study but does not specify the degree levels covered or whether the awards are fully or partially funded. Applicants are therefore encouraged to confirm programme availability and the terms of the scholarships before applying.
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Here are six key things prospective applicants should know.
1. The six universities
The Ghana Scholarships Authority lists the following institutions in its notice:
University of Taif
University of Madinah
University of Jazan
University of Najran
University of Tabuk
Fahad Bin Sultan University
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The notice does not specify which courses are available at each institution. Applicants should confirm programme availability before submitting their applications.
2. The nine fields of study
The scholarship notice identifies nine fields:
Technology Management
Business Management
Islamic Economics
Marketing
Engineering
Technology
Medicine
Education
Architecture
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The Authority has not provided a university-by-university breakdown of the programmes in the notice.
3. Who can apply?
According to the Ghana Scholarships Authority, applicants must meet three conditions:
Be Ghanaian citizens residing in Ghana.
Have a genuine birth certificate.
Hold a passport.
Applicants should confirm any additional admission requirements with their chosen institutions.
4. How to apply
Applicants should follow these steps:
Check eligibility: Ensure they meet the conditions stated by the Authority and have their birth certificate and passport ready.
Register on Study in Saudi: Create an account and complete the required student profile.
Choose a programme: Review the available institutions and courses before selecting a suitable option.
Submit an application: Follow the platform's instructions and the admission requirements of the chosen institution.
Track the application: Monitor its status for updates or a decision from the institution.
The platform's general guidance states that some personal details, including passport information, gender and nationality, cannot be changed after an application has been submitted.
5. Deadline and contact details
The Authority's notice gives October 28, 2026, as the application deadline. Applicants should check whether their chosen programmes have separate closing dates and confirm that applications are still being accepted.
The notice directs applicants to the Study in Saudi platform but does not clearly state whether a separate submission through the Ghana Scholarships Authority's portal is also required. Prospective applicants should clarify this before the deadline.
The Authority can be contacted on 0302907051 or 0302907058, or by email at info@scholarships.gov.gh.
Applicants are advised to use official channels and avoid unofficial intermediaries when seeking assistance with their applications.
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