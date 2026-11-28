Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay revealed she has not dated in eight years due to trust issues from early industry negativity.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has opened up about her love life, revealing that she has not been in a romantic relationship since becoming a public figure eight years ago.

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The singer attributed her decision to trust issues stemming from the negativity she experienced when she entered the Ghanaian music industry.

I haven’t dated or been in a romantic relationship since I became Wendy Shay eight years ago. I had a lot of trust issues when I came because of how I was received. The negativity was too much, she said.

Beyond her love life, the RuffTown Records artiste has also spoken about her relationship with fellow musician Shatta Wale and the possibility of working with Stonebwoy.

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Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Wendy Shay described her relationship with Shatta Wale as one built on friendship and a natural connection.

I think we have a vibe. You see, with Shatta Wale, he’s my boss’s friend, so the friendship is there, she explained.

On a possible collaboration with Stonebwoy, the singer dismissed suggestions that she had withdrawn from the idea, insisting that musical partnerships should happen naturally.

It is Ghana music, and we're all one people. It's not that I've withdrawn from Stonebwoy. Creating music with someone is about the vibe, and if there's no level of connection with the person, it will be highly impossible, she said.

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She further explained that she was waiting for the right inspiration before recording a song with the dancehall musician.