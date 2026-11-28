‘There were times I thought of ending it all’ – Aki recounts childhood ordeal due to his stunted growth

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, famed for his role as Aki, has revealed the severe emotional distress and bullying he endured as a child due to stunted growth. He credits his mother's persistent encouragement to focus on education with saving his life during his darkest moments.

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has opened up about the emotional struggles he faced growing up with stunted growth, revealing that constant bullying pushed him to the point of contemplating suicide as a child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki

The actor said he began suspecting that something was different about him when he noticed that at the age of 6, his younger brother was growing taller than him.

“I think there was something about me at the age of 6, the moment I noticed that my younger brother was a little bit taller than me. That was when subconsciously I knew something was wrong with me,” he said in an interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also recalled being taken to the hospital at about 9 years and 6 months, where a doctor told his mother that he had stunted growth.

“I remember the man saying, Madam, what he has is stunted growth,” Ikedieze recalled.

He said the experience became more difficult when other children began making fun of his height. According to him, the mockery also came from within his family, including siblings who sometimes used the same hurtful names they tried to protect him from in times where there was an argument.

The actor said the constant insults affected him deeply, leaving him crying on several occasions and struggling with his self-worth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It got bad. There were times I thought of ending it all. Yes, yes, I never told my parents,” he revealed.

However, he credited his mother’s encouragement with helping him cope with the difficult period. He said she constantly reminded him that education was his best opportunity to build a successful future, particularly because his physical condition could make some physically demanding jobs difficult.

“My mom would always tell me, see, you know, you're small. You cannot go and start carrying cement. You cannot go and start carrying wood and say you want to be a carpenter, you know you cannot do these things so the best thing for you is to go and study, go and read your books,” he said.

Ikedieze explained that whenever negative thoughts came to mind, he remembered his mother's advice and used it as motivation to continue his education.

“Remember what mommy said, Mama said, I'll be a big man only if I study. Why not study?” he recalled telling himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that thought helped him hold on during his darkest moments.

“I think that was what comforted me. It was a thought between me and myself and I'm happy that I didn’t,” he added.

The actor subtly revealed that he never disclosed those thoughts to his parents at the time, suggesting they were unaware of the emotional struggles he was experiencing.

Ikedieze is widely recognised for playing Aki alongside fellow Nigerian actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, in the comedy film Aki na Ukwa.

The pair became one of Nollywood's best-known comedy duos, earning popularity for their roles in several films.

Despite the bullying and challenges he faced growing up, Ikedieze went on to build a successful acting career and become a familiar face in Nigerian and African entertainment.