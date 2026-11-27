'No one can kill us because we are trees' – Patapaa warns young artistes against disrespect

Patapaa has taken a swipe at emerging musicians over what he describes as a lack of respect for established artistes, warning that newcomers should not underestimate the contributions of those who paved the way for Ghana’s music industry.

Patapaa has criticised emerging artistes for disrespecting established musicians, insisting that veterans deserve recognition for their contributions to Ghana’s music industry.

He praised Nigerian superstar Rema for showing him respect and warned event organisers and fellow musicians against treating him rudely, saying he would not tolerate disrespect.

The One Corner hitmaker also questioned the music catalogues of upcoming artistes, stressing the importance of building a lasting body of work rather than relying on just a few hit songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video circulating on social media, the 'One Corner' hitmaker praised Nigerian singer Rema for recognising his influence, contrasting the superstar’s attitude with what he claims to have experienced from some younger musicians at a recent event.

Patapaa argued that his reputation in Ghanaian music remains firmly established, insisting that any platform that fails to recognise his presence risks missing out on what he brings to the stage.

He said;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoutout to Nigerian artiste Rema. Rema, shoutout to you, more respect. Even him, a Nigerian artiste, knows that I am a killer in Ghana. If I am not on your stage, your platform is out of coverage area, forget about it

The musician also made it clear that he would not accept being spoken to disrespectfully by event organisers or individuals who invite him to perform. He said he was prepared to walk away from any booking if he felt his dignity was being compromised.

He fumed;

You now want to kiss and hug on stage, it won't work. If I tell you I'm not coming then I'm not. Apart from my Father in heaven, if you call me for an event and someone talks to me rudely, he would have to eat the stage

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patapaa further questioned the musical achievements of some up-and-coming artistes, arguing that releasing one successful song should not be mistaken for building a lasting career. He used Kwaw Kese as an example of a musician whose extensive catalogue of hits has established his place in the industry.

He said;

What songs do you have? Your one, two, three songs? That's why my brother Kwaw Kese said he doesn't need hits because he already has hits. He has over 20 or 30 hits. Every song he raises everyone can sing it. What about you? After one hit you don't know what else to release

To reinforce his point, Patapaa listed several established entertainers, including Lil Win, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Medikal, alongside himself, describing them as figures whose influence and achievements cannot easily be erased.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He declared;

God has blessed us. The names I'm about to mention, no one can kill us. Lil Win, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Patapaa, Medikal... no one can kill us because we are trees

His remarks have reignited conversations about respect between veteran musicians and emerging artistes, the importance of building a lasting music catalogue and whether success with a single hit is enough to sustain a career in Ghana’s competitive music industry.