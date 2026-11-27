'I eat for revenge' - Man recounts childhood pig attack that cost him hand and leg

'I eat for revenge' - Man recounts childhood pig attack that cost him hand and leg

'I eat for revenge' - Man recounts childhood pig attack that cost him hand and leg

Amos Mukwana lost his left hand and leg after being attacked by a pig as a baby in 2004. Today, he reveals a striking perspective on his diet: while others eat pork for enjoyment, he eats it for revenge.

For many people, pork is a delicacy enjoyed for its taste, but for Amos Mukwana, eating it carries a deeply personal meaning shaped by a traumatic childhood experience.

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Mukwana, born in 2004, suffered a life-changing attack as a baby when a family pig reportedly dragged him away from where he was sleeping with his twin brother and attacked him in a nearby banana plantation.

The incident left him with severe injuries, resulting in the loss of his left hand and leg. His twin brother, Simon Wamono, was not affected by the attack.

Recalling the horrifying experience as quoted by New Vison, Mukwana said the incident happened while their mother, Sylvia Nabulo, had briefly left the house to fetch sand for smearing the family home.

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“The incident happened when my mother, Sylvia Nabulo, left home to fetch sand for smearing our family house,” he said.

At the time, Mukwana and his twin brother were asleep. The family kept pigs, including one that had recently given birth.

According to his account, the animal pulled him away from his sleeping place and dragged him into a nearby banana plantation, where it attacked him.

His mother reportedly returned home and realised that one of her children was missing. After hearing the sound of a baby crying, she followed it to the plantation, where she found the pig attacking Mukwana.

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“When my mother returned, she realised I was missing. Following the sound of a baby's cries, she rushed to the plantation and found the pig attacking me,” he recounted.

The attack left Mukwana with injuries that permanently changed his life. While the circumstances of the incident were traumatic, he has since developed an unusual relationship with pork.

Explaining why he continues to eat the meat despite what happened to him, Mukwana offered a striking response that has drawn attention to his story.

“People eat pork for enjoyment; I eat for revenge,” he said.