Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has revealed that his effort to rescue abandoned aircraft from Accra’s airport and repurpose them for educational and cultural activities came with a far bigger financial burden than he initially anticipated.

Ibrahim Mahama has revealed that acquiring abandoned aircraft at Accra's airport for his Red Clay cultural project in Tamale came with unexpected financial complications, including an outstanding debt of approximately $1.7 million owed by the planes' previous owners to the airport company.

The Ghanaian artist bought some of the aircraft for $5,000 and $10,000, while the most expensive cost about $30,000. The collection includes three former Starbow planes and an old CityLink aircraft.

Rather than refurbish the planes, Mahama preserved their original appearance and repurposed them as educational and cultural spaces at Red Clay, allowing visitors to explore aviation history, art and creativity.

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The internationally acclaimed artist acquired several grounded planes for his Red Clay project in Tamale, aiming to preserve pieces of Ghana’s aviation history while creating an unconventional learning environment for children and visitors.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Mahama disclosed that although some of the aircraft were relatively cheap to purchase, the process of securing them involved a staggering outstanding debt owed to airport authorities.

According to Starr FM, Mahama bought some of the planes for $5,000 and $10,000, while the most expensive acquisition cost about $30,000. However, he said he was subsequently informed that the aircraft's previous owners had accumulated approximately $1.7 million in outstanding charges with the airport company, which had to be settled to release the planes.

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The collection includes three aircraft formerly operated by Starbow and an old CityLink plane, which had been left idle or were being considered for scrap. Mahama explained that his initial interest was in acquiring railway trains, but difficulties in completing that process led him to pursue the abandoned aircraft instead.

He also acknowledged the assistance of Dr Muhsin, a Tamale native, who helped him navigate discussions and negotiations with the airport company.

Rather than restore the aircraft to look brand new, Mahama chose to retain their weathered appearance, including faded markings, oil stains and other traces of their years in service. He believes these details are part of their history and should not be erased.

The planes have now been incorporated into Red Clay, his cultural and creative space in Tamale, where they offer visitors an opportunity to explore the interiors of aircraft while learning about aviation, history and art.

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