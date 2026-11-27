The Ghanaian government has declared Friday, December 4, 2026, as a statutory public holiday to mark the 42nd National Farmers’ Day. Celebrations in Sunyani will center on the theme 'Our Farmers, Our Food, Our Future'.

The government has declared Friday, December 4, 2026, a statutory public holiday across Ghana to mark the 42nd National Farmers’ Day celebration.

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The Ministry of the Interior announced the holiday in a statement issued on Friday, November 27, and signed by the Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

The Ministry said the day, which marks this year’s Farmers’ Day, should be observed as a statutory public holiday throughout the country.

Farmers in Ghana

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th December 2026, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

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This year’s national celebration will be held in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, at the main campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The event will be organised under the theme, “Our Farmers, Our Food, Our Future,” which highlights the contribution of farmers and other agricultural sector players to food security and national development.

The celebrations will begin with a five-day National Agricultural Fair scheduled for November 30 to December 4. The fair will provide a platform for farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, financial institutions and other stakeholders to showcase agricultural products, technologies, innovations and investment opportunities.