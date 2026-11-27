December 2026: Public holidays Ghanaians can look forward to before the year ends
Farmers' Day falls on Friday, December 4.
Christmas Day will be observed on Friday, December 25.
Boxing Day falls on Saturday, December 26, with the holiday observed on Monday, December 28.
As 2026 draws to a close, Ghanaians have a few more public holidays to look forward to in December, offering opportunities to rest, spend time with family and enjoy the festive season.
According to the Ministry of the Interior's official 2026 statutory public holidays calendar, three public holiday observances remain before the year ends.
The first is Farmers' Day, which falls on Friday, December 4, 2026. The annual holiday recognises the contributions of farmers and fishers to Ghana's agricultural sector and national development.
The next is Christmas Day, on Friday, December 25. The day is celebrated by Christians around the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and is also an important occasion for family gatherings and festivities.
Ghanaians will also observe Boxing Day on Monday, December 28. Although Boxing Day falls on Saturday, December 26, the Ministry's 2026 holiday calendar lists Monday, December 28, as the official day of observance.
December 2026 public holidays in Ghana
Holiday
Date
Day of observance
Farmers' Day
December 4, 2026
Friday
Christmas Day
December 25, 2026
Friday
Boxing Day
December 26, 2026
Monday, December 28
With Farmers' Day and Christmas both falling on Fridays, workers can look forward to two three-day weekends in December.
Christmas and the Boxing Day observance will also provide an extended festive break, running from Friday, December 25, through Monday, December 28.
These are the remaining officially listed public holiday observances in Ghana for 2026 as the country prepares to welcome a new year.
As the year draws to a close, Ghanaians are encouraged to look out for further announcements from the Ministry of the Interior, which may issue additional press releases or clarifications regarding the observance of public holidays.
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