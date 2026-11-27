Ligue 1 Matchday 12 features league leaders PSG hosting Lorient, while second-placed Paris FC head to Brest and Lyon clash with Monaco in a pivotal battle for European qualification.

The race for the French Ligue 1 McDonald's title and European qualification continues this weekend, with Matchday 12 featuring several exciting encounters from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29, 2026.

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League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will look to maintain their advantage when they host Lorient, while second-placed Paris FC face a difficult trip to Brest in Friday's opening fixture.

Sunday also promises plenty of drama, with Marseille travelling to Auxerre after a disappointing league defeat, while Lyon and Monaco prepare for a crucial meeting that could influence the battle for European places.

PSG leads the standings with 26 points, followed by Paris FC on 23, Lille on 21 and Lyon on 20. Marseille and Brest are also in contention, with 18 points each.

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Here are some of the key fixtures to watch this weekend.

Brest vs Paris FC: in-form sides meet in Friday's opener

Friday, November 27 | 7:45 pm GMT | Stade Francis-Le Blé

𝙇𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙚 🗒️ Voici les 2️⃣1️⃣ joueurs convoqués par Julien Lachuer pour la réception du Paris FC ce soir à Le Blé ! 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/zb611uiQdp — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) November 27, 2026

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One of the most intriguing fixtures of the weekend sees sixth-placed Brest welcome Paris FC, who have enjoyed an impressive return to the French top flight.

Both sides head into the contest on the back of three consecutive league victories, making Friday's encounter an important test of their ambitions.

Brest have collected 18 points from their opening 11 matches and strengthened their position with a 1-0 away victory over Strasbourg in their previous outing. Their recent defensive improvement, including three clean sheets in their last five matches, will give them confidence against one of the league's most productive attacks.

Paris FC, however, have emerged as serious contenders for a place in the European qualification positions. They sit second with 23 points and have scored 13 goals in their last five matches.

Their 4-0 victory over Angers last weekend further demonstrated their attacking quality, with Lassine Sinayoko emerging as one of the standout performers. The forward has scored nine league goals in 10 appearances and will be a major threat to Brest's defence.

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Paris FC have been less convincing away from home, however, and Brest will hope to exploit that weakness in front of their supporters.

A victory for the visitors would strengthen their hold on second place and keep the pressure on PSG, while three points for Brest could move them closer to the leading pack.

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PSG vs Lorient: league leaders target another victory

Saturday, November 28 | 7:45 pm GMT | Parc des Princes

J-1 avant la réception de Lorient ! 👊 #PSGFCL I @visitrwanda_now https://t.co/yF4UQhzwdP — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 27, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their impressive league run when they welcome Lorient to the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The defending champions enter the weekend at the top of the standings with 26 points, three ahead of Paris FC, and will be determined to maintain their advantage as the season progresses.

PSG have won their last seven Ligue 1 matches and remain unbeaten in the competition since September 4, underlining their consistency in the title race.

Their challenge will be to maintain that momentum while managing the demands of domestic and European football. Injuries to Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have also emerged as potential concerns ahead of the fixture.

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Lorient, meanwhile, occupies 10th position with 16 points and will travel to Paris, hoping to frustrate the champions and produce an important result.

Although PSG are clear favourites on paper, Lorient will need to be disciplined defensively and take advantage of opportunities on the counter-attack if they are to cause an upset.

A home victory would allow PSG to preserve their position at the summit and potentially increase the pressure on their closest challengers.

Auxerre vs Marseille: Marseille seek response after Le Mans setback

Sunday, November 29 | 2:00 pm GMT | Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps

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🔜 𝑮𝒖𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒆́𝒔 𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒆 🔥 Si vous voulez être au stade dimanche, foncez sur https://t.co/CeHbNweaWp pour prendre les dernières places 🎟️ Vente réservée aux abonnés, qui peuvent prendre 4⃣ billets supplémentaires. #TeamAJA #AJAOM https://t.co/W08YEyOPu2 — AJ Auxerre (@AJA) November 26, 2026

Marseille will travel to Auxerre looking to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 after suffering a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Le Mans in their previous league outing.

The result was a setback for Roberto De Zerbi's side, who are fifth with 18 points and hoping to remain within reach of the leading four teams.

Marseille will, however, take some confidence from their midweek European success against Levski Sofia, which offered an opportunity to respond following their domestic disappointment.

Their attacking quality makes them favourites heading into Sunday's encounter, but they must be wary of an Auxerre side desperate to improve its position.

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Auxerre are 15th with 11 points and will be eager to take advantage of home support to secure valuable points. They have struggled for consistency this season and face a difficult assignment against a Marseille team with ambitions of challenging for the title.

For Marseille, anything short of victory could further complicate their efforts to close the gap on the leading sides.

Lyon vs Monaco: European qualification race takes centre stage

Sunday, November 29 | 7:45 pm GMT | Groupama Stadium

A heavyweight clash awaits 🥊👀 Lyon & Monaco face-off in Round 12! ⚔️ https://t.co/0ttOSi5eEA — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 27, 2026

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The weekend's headline encounter will see Lyon host Monaco in a meeting between two clubs hoping to secure European football next season.

Lyon occupy fourth position with 20 points, while Monaco are eighth with 17 points, leaving both sides with plenty to play for as the competition approaches the halfway stage.

Lyon will have home advantage and the opportunity to strengthen their position among the leading teams. They are also just one point behind third-placed Lille and three behind second-placed Paris FC.

A victory would therefore be particularly important as they attempt to move closer to the top three.

Monaco, meanwhile, will be eager to close the gap on the teams above them. Their position in eighth place does not reflect their ambitions, and a positive result away from home would provide a significant boost.

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The visitors will also be aware that Lyon's position makes them direct competitors in the battle for European qualification.

With only three points separating the teams, Sunday's contest could have an important bearing on the standings. Both clubs will be under pressure to deliver, making this one of the most anticipated fixtures of the weekend.

Le Mans vs Lille: visitors face a tricky away assignment

Saturday, November 28 | 7:45 pm GMT | Stade Marie-Marvingt

Plus que quelques heures pour profiter de l’offre 𝐋𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 ⏳ Toutes les dernières places à -𝟓𝟎% ❤️‍🔥 👉 https://t.co/LbIjmLX5fs #AllezLeMansFC 🔴🟡 https://t.co/b35F5QoH4z — LE MANS FC (@LEMANSFC) November 27, 2026

Third-placed Lille will face a potentially difficult test when they travel to take on Le Mans on Saturday evening.

Lille have accumulated 21 points and remain firmly involved in the battle for the top positions. Their recent 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League will also provide a significant confidence boost ahead of the domestic assignment.

However, Le Mans have already demonstrated their ability to trouble established Ligue 1 sides.

Their impressive 3-2 victory away to Marseille last weekend was one of the biggest results of the previous round and underlined their potential to cause further upsets.

Lille will need to be cautious against a team capable of exploiting defensive weaknesses, particularly on home soil.

A victory would help Lille maintain their position in the top three and keep the pressure on PSG and Paris FC.

Other Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend