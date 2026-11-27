'Kweku Smoke is my favourite artiste right now' – Rex Omar

Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has singled out rapper Kweku Smoke as the artiste whose music currently resonates with him the most, praising his songwriting, production and ability to deliver thought-provoking messages.

Veteran musician Rex Omar has named Kweku Smoke as his current favourite artiste, praising his lyrical depth, thoughtful production and meaningful storytelling.

Rex Omar described the rapper as almost a poet, highlighting the emotional, spiritual and socially relevant messages in his songs, particularly those aimed at guiding young people.

The highlife musician said Kweku Smoke reminds him of his younger self and revealed that he listens to the rapper more than any other artiste at the moment.

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The highlife veteran, who also serves as a presidential staffer, disclosed that he has been paying particular attention to Kweku Smoke's work, describing him as a musician whose songs offer more than entertainment.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on November 26, 2026, Rex Omar highlighted the rapper's lyrical intelligence, emotional storytelling and focus on spiritual and socially relevant subjects.

He said;

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Kweku Smoke is my favourite artiste now. The guy is deep; he is almost a poet, and he pays attention to his productions. If you listen to his music seriously, it's emotional, and he's talking about deep spiritual stuff, advising the young people

Rex Omar also drew a personal connection between himself and the younger musician, explaining that Kweku Smoke's approach to songwriting reminds him of his own early years in the music industry.

He believes the rapper shares some of the qualities that shaped his own musical identity, particularly the desire to use songs to communicate meaningful ideas and connect with listeners on a deeper level.

He added;

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I see him through the younger Rex Omar. He's the one I listen to the most

His endorsement highlights Kweku Smoke's growing appeal among music lovers and established industry figures, particularly for his lyrical content and attention to the creative details of his recordings.