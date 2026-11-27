Jennifer Barreto: 27-year-old mother makes history as first married woman to win Miss Universe

Jennifer Barreto: 27-year-old mother makes history as first married woman to win Miss Universe

Jennifer Barreto: 27-year-old mother makes history as first married woman to win Miss Universe

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto made history at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, becoming the first married woman and mother to capture the crown following recent eligibility rule changes.

Jennifer Barreto, 27, became the first married mother to win Miss Universe.

She has a seven-year-old daughter and master's degrees in research psychology and clinical social work.

Her victory follows the 2023 rule change allowing married women and mothers to compete.

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A 27-year-old Puerto Rican beauty queen, Jennifer Barreto, has made history after becoming the first married woman and mother to win the Miss Universe crown since the competition began in 1952.

Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 during the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, November 24.

Her victory is particularly significant because she competed as a married woman and mother of a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope, breaking a long-standing tradition that previously prevented women in similar circumstances from participating.

She emerged ahead of contestants from around the world, with the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finishing as first runner-up and Venezuela's Clara Vegas taking second runner-up.

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The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington completed the top five.

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Who is Jennifer Barreto?

Puerto Rican beauty queen, Jennifer Barreto

Beyond her success on the pageant stage, Barreto has an academic and professional background that extends beyond the beauty industry.

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The 27-year-old holds master's degrees in research psychology and clinical social work.

She also works as a prevention specialist with the United States Department of Defense, where she develops strategies aimed at addressing harmful behaviours.

Her achievement has drawn attention to how women can pursue professional ambitions and personal goals while embracing marriage and motherhood.

Barreto's victory also received a warm reception in her hometown of San Sebastián, where residents gathered to watch the competition before celebrating her achievement with a motorcade through the streets.

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How Miss Universe changed its rules for married women and mothers

For several decades, the Miss Universe competition maintained eligibility restrictions that prevented married women and mothers from participating.

However, the Miss Universe Organisation introduced a significant rule change in 2023, allowing married women and mothers to compete for the crown.

The decision opened the competition to women who had previously been excluded because of their marital or parental status.

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Barreto's victory is the first time a married woman who is also a mother has gone on to win the international title since the pageant was established.

Puerto Rico celebrates its sixth Miss Universe crown

Puerto Rico celebrates its sixth Miss Universe crown

Barreto's victory also marks Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe title and ends a 20-year wait for the island, which last won the competition in 2006 through Zuleyka Rivera.

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Puerto Rico now ranks third among the territories and countries with the most Miss Universe victories, behind the United States, which has nine titles, and Venezuela, with seven.

The new queen succeeds Mexico's Fátima Bosch, who crowned her during the final ceremony.