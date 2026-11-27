Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has mourned veteran actor Pete Edochie, praising his contributions to Nollywood, broadcasting and African storytelling.

Tinubu has described Pete Edochie as one of Africa's most recognisable actors.

He recalled Edochie's role as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart and performances in Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart.

The 79-year-old actor died on November 25, 2026.

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Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie following his death, describing him as one of Africa's most recognisable actors whose contributions helped shape the country's film industry.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, President Tinubu said he received the news of the 79-year-old actor's death with deep sorrow.

He described Edochie as an exceptional performer who played an important role in the development of Nollywood and helped bring Nigerian culture and storytelling to international audiences.

Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor – one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person, the President said.

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Tinubu particularly recalled the actor's portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s.

The performance remains one of the most recognised roles in Edochie's acting career and helped establish his reputation as a leading figure in African television and cinema.

The President also mentioned his performances in popular productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, noting that they contributed to Nollywood's growth and international recognition.

According to Tinubu, Edochie's portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values and human relationships helped introduce Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences across the world.

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Pete Edochie's contributions beyond acting

Beyond his achievements in film, Tinubu also acknowledged Edochie's work in broadcasting, journalism and administration.

He described the late actor as a versatile professional whose influence extended beyond the entertainment industry.

Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist – truly one of our finest, he said.

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Reflecting on the actor's life and career, the Nigerian President said his contributions would remain relevant to future generations through the films and other works he left behind.

Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully. In his works, he lives forever, Tinubu added.

He further noted that the actor's achievements would continue to be discussed and celebrated in the arts industry, academia and popular culture.

On behalf of his family and the Federal Government of Nigeria, Tinubu extended his condolences to the Edochie family, friends, associates and members of the Nigerian film industry.

May God Almighty grant ‘Ebube Dike’ eternal rest, he said.