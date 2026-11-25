Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, renowned for his iconic roles in Nollywood and his commanding presence on screen, has reportedly died aged 79, according to a statement attributed to his family.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has reportedly died aged 79, with his family announcing that he passed away in Enugu, Nigeria, on Wednesday morning.

He rose to fame in 1987 for playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and went on to feature in films including Igodo, Billionaire’s Club and Lionheart.

Edochie, who received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003, leaves behind his wife, Josephine, six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie, and a lasting legacy in Nollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor, celebrated for his powerful voice, delivery of African proverbs and portrayal of influential family figures and traditional leaders, was one of the most recognisable personalities in African cinema.

According to the family, Edochie died in the early hours of Wednesday in Enugu, south-eastern Nigeria. Although the family did not disclose what led to his death, reports suggest he had been battling health challenges in recent months.

Edochie's journey in the entertainment industry began in broadcasting in 1967, long before he established himself as an acting powerhouse. His breakthrough came in 1987 when he starred as Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's literary classic, Things Fall Apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performance as the proud and complex Igbo warrior earned him widespread acclaim and helped cement his place among Nigeria's most respected actors. From there, he became a defining figure in Nollywood, featuring in several productions as the industry expanded its reach across Africa and beyond.

His filmography includes notable titles such as Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and the 2018 film Lionheart, among numerous other productions throughout his decades-long career.

His impact on Nigerian entertainment was recognised in 2003 when he received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), one of the country's national honours.

Beyond his film roles, Edochie remained popular among younger audiences, with scenes from his movies, facial expressions and humorous remarks frequently repurposed into viral memes and social media content.

READ MORE: King Promise reveals how Sarkodie helped him deal with online bullying

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a tribute shared on Instagram by his son, Leo Edochie, the family expressed grief over the loss and appealed for prayers as they mourned.

The statement read;

As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss

The actor had previously spoken about his health difficulties during a visit to Ghana in October, revealing that he was experiencing challenges with walking and swelling in parts of his body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edochie is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, including actors Yul Edochie and Linc Edochie.