Ghanaian singer King Promise has opened up about the emotional toll of social media criticism, revealing that he once turned to rapper Sarkodie for advice on handling online attacks.

King Promise has revealed that online bullying and criticism once affected him so much that he struggled to cope with the negative comments.

The singer reached out to Sarkodie for advice, describing him as a big brother with valuable experience in dealing with the pressures of fame.

King Promise said Sarkodie's guidance helped him change his perspective and better manage criticism on social media.

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During a livestream with content creator Kweku Addo, the Terminator hitmaker recalled how his relationship with social media users changed over time. He explained that he was once widely adored by Ghanaians and rarely faced negative reactions to his actions, but that eventually changed.

Reflecting on that period, King Promise said he initially found the criticism difficult to accept.

He said;

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I think I was Ghana's darling boy because it seemed like I couldn't do anything wrong. Until that happened. Before then, it used to bother me

The singer admitted that the online backlash became overwhelming, prompting him to contact Sarkodie, whom he regards as an older brother and someone with more experience navigating the entertainment industry.

King Promise said he wanted to understand how the rapper managed criticism and the sometimes unreasonable reactions that come with being a public figure.

Recalling their conversation, he said:

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I called Sark. I was like, 'Big bro, how do you deal with this type of stuff? This is crazy. It doesn't even make sense. I'm getting angry because I know the kind of nonsense it is

According to the singer, Sarkodie's willingness to share his experiences helped him approach the situation differently. He praised the rapper for being someone younger musicians could approach when faced with challenges associated with fame.

Using an analogy to describe their relationship, King Promise likened Sarkodie to a landlord who has already experienced the difficulties a tenant is only beginning to face.

He said;

That's why he is the landlord. For something like this, the tenant reaches out to the landlord. He has been there before; he has seen it before you. At least he has the experience. I was like, 'How do you handle this? This is what I'm going through.' It helped

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King Promise explained that the conversation gave him a better understanding of how to manage negative comments and deal with the pressures of living in the public eye.

His revelation offers a glimpse into the less glamorous side of celebrity life, highlighting how even popular musicians can struggle with online criticism and sometimes need guidance from colleagues who have experienced similar challenges.