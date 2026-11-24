UNICEF Ghana partnered with the National Film Authority to host its maiden Children’s Film Festival on November 21, 2026, showcasing nine short films by emerging Ghanaian creators centered on inclusion and child rights.

UNICEF Ghana partnered with the National Film Authority (NFA) and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to host its maiden Children’s Film Festival on November 21, 2026.

The festival premiered nine short films and animations created by emerging Ghanaian filmmakers,spotlighting themes such as inclusive education for visually impaired children in Faiza Majeed’s Mindalia and disability representation in Najaat Hussein’s Wheelchair .

NFA Executive Secretary Kafui Danku emphasized that children are vital storytellers and creators, while UNICEF Ghana Representative Andy Brooks, industry leaders, panel moderators, and a Child Jury joined filmmakers to discuss responsible storytelling and child advocacy.

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Held as part of activities to commemorate World Children’s Day 2026, the evening showcase brought together children, young creators, development partners, and industry stakeholders to amplify children’s voices, lived experiences, and rights through storytelling.

Moderated by poet and media practitioner Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey, the event featured opening welcome remarks by Andy Brooks, UNICEF Representative to Ghana, alongside a welcome address by UNICEF Ghana Child Advocate Fafali Baaba Coffie. Notable film industry figures in attendance included prominent filmmaker and Farmhouse Productions CEO Ivan Quashigah.

Delivering remarks at the festival, the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, underscored the power of cinema in shaping young minds and societal perspectives.

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"Children are not just audiences for stories; they are also storytellers, creators, and powerful voices whose perspectives deserve to be heard," Danku stated. She noted that the future of Ghana's film industry relies not only on current production quality, but also on nurturing young audiences and building a sustainable ecosystem for authentic, culturally relevant, and age-appropriate Ghanaian content.

The festival premiered nine short films and animations created by emerging Ghanaian filmmakers and animators across two screening blocks:

Block One: Maa Tie by Issaka Osumanu, Wheelchair by Najaat Hussein, Across the Field by Junaid Timtoni, Sagani Animatics (Sangani) by Abdul Rasheed Ibrahim, and Let Me Try by George Akuffo Best.

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Block Two: Mindalia by Faiza Majeed, Antinaa (Anti Naa) by Daniel Ayibonte, Hear Me. Save Me by Enoch Sowah, and Under the Skin by Francis Jnr Kojo.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, participating filmmaker Faiza Majeed shared the inspiration behind her film Mindalia which translates to "Where did I buy this?" highlighting the true story of a visually impaired mother and her four visually impaired sons in an underserved community. Majeed recounted how helping one of the boys enroll at the Wa School for the Blind at age 12 enabled him to learn English and other languages, reinforcing her advocacy for inclusive education for differently-abled children.

Fellow filmmaker Najaat Hussein, whose film Wheelchair screened during the first block, expressed gratitude to UNICEF Ghana for the platform, noting how valuable it was for children to see themselves represented on screen and feel seen and heard.

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The screenings were accompanied by two panel discussions featuring the filmmakers alongside moderators and judges, including Child Protection Specialist Hilda Mensah, Nana Asihene, Flint Asiedu-Gyadu, and Akosua-Aseye Tamakloe. The discussions explored themes around listening to children’s voices and responsible storytelling.