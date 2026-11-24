How to apply for a Turkey visa from Ghana: Requirements, fees and processing time

Ghanaian citizens planning a trip to Türkiye must navigate specific visa requirements before departure. This complete guide covers essential documents, application steps, exemptions, and processing recommendations.

From the historic streets of Istanbul to the beaches of Antalya and the cultural attractions of Ankara, Türkiye remains an attractive destination for Ghanaians travelling for tourism, business and education.

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However, before booking a flight, prospective travellers must understand the visa requirements, application process and supporting documents needed to secure entry.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, holders of Ghanaian ordinary and official passports must obtain a visa before travelling to Türkiye, while diplomatic passport holders are exempt for visits of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The IziVisas guide to Turkey visa applications from Ghana, updated on November 22, 2026, also confirms that ordinary Ghanaian passport holders must apply for a consular visa before departure.

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Do Ghanaians need a visa to travel to Turkey

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Yes. Ghanaian citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Türkiye, including for tourism and short visits.

The visa requirement also applies to Ghanaian official passport holders. However, diplomatic passport holders are exempt from visa requirements for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

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The type of visa required depends on the purpose of the visit. Applicants travelling for tourism, business, education, employment or medical treatment must follow the requirements for the relevant visa category.

What documents are required for a Turkey visa from Ghana

What documents are required for a Turkey visa from Ghana

Applicants seeking a Turkish visa from Ghana should prepare the following documents:

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A completed online visa application.

Payment of the applicable visa fee.

A return or onward flight ticket.

Proof of accommodation in Türkiye.

Evidence of sufficient funds to cover the cost of the visit.

Additional documents may be requested depending on the applicant's circumstances and the purpose of travel.

Applicants should ensure that the information provided in their application is accurate and consistent with their supporting documents. Missing or conflicting information could affect the assessment of an application.

How to apply for a Turkey visa from Ghana

The application process involves completing an online application and submitting the required documents through the appropriate Turkish diplomatic mission or designated visa application centre.

The general steps are:

Complete the online application: Visit the Turkish visa application portal and provide the required personal, passport and travel information. Arrange an appointment: Follow the instructions for booking an appointment with the Turkish diplomatic mission or its designated visa application centre. Prepare your documents: Assemble the required supporting documents, including proof of accommodation, sufficient funds and return or onward travel arrangements. Submit your application: Attend the appointment and submit your application and supporting documents. Applicants may also be required to provide biometric information. Wait for a decision: Track the application where a tracking facility is available and wait for the outcome. Collect your passport: Follow the instructions provided by the relevant office to collect your passport and check whether the visa has been issued.

Where do Ghanaians apply for a Turkey visa

Embassy of the Republic of Turkey. Image via abacus.tortoisepath.com

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Applications must be submitted to the Turkish diplomatic mission accredited to Ghana or a visa application centre officially designated by that mission.

Applicants should confirm the competent office and appointment arrangements before making travel plans. A visa application centre may receive documents and biometric information, but the final decision rests with the Turkish authorities.

How much does a Turkey visa cost from Ghana

The official visa fee for Ghanaian applicants is not published in the IziVisas guide. Applicants are advised to confirm the current amount through the Turkish Embassy or the official visa application channel before making payment.

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Travellers should also check whether a separate service charge applies when submitting their applications through a designated visa application centre.

How long does it take to process a Turkey visa

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends submitting visa applications at least one month before the intended travel date to reduce the risk of delays.

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Important things to know before applying

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Applicants should ensure that their travel dates, accommodation details and financial information are consistent across their documents.

Also Read: 11 things visitors can do with a Standard Visitor visa in UK

They should also avoid paying individuals who promise guaranteed visa approval or appointments. No travel agent or application centre can guarantee that a visa will be granted, as the final decision rests with the Turkish authorities.

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