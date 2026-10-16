UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026. Credit: travel.state.gov

UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026. Credit: travel.state.gov

UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026

A holiday in London, a family visit or a short business trip to the United Kingdom requires careful planning, including getting the right visa.

UK Standard Visitor visa costs £135 for applicants from Ghana.

Processing usually takes three weeks.

Applicants need a valid passport, supporting documents and a biometric appointment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For travellers applying from Ghana, the process involves several steps, from completing an online form to submitting supporting documents. Here is what to know about the cost, requirements and processing time in 2026.

According to IziVisas’ guide for applicants travelling from Ghana to the UK, updated on October 15, 2026, the standard UK Visitor visa costs £135, and the usual processing time is three weeks. These details are consistent with the UK government's official Standard Visitor visa guidance. Applicants should check the official website for the latest requirements before applying.

How much does a UK visa cost from Ghana?

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much does a UK visa cost from Ghana?

The standard fee for a UK Standard Visitor visa is £135. This visa is generally used by people visiting the UK for tourism, visiting family or friends, or taking part in certain business activities.

Successful applicants can usually stay in the UK for up to six months, depending on the conditions of their visa.

The £135 fee covers the visa application itself. Applicants may also have to pay additional charges for optional services at a visa application centre or for assistance from a private visa agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What documents are required for a UK visa?

A Ghanaian passport

Applicants must provide information to support the purpose of their visit and show that they can cover the cost of their stay.

The documents required may vary depending on individual circumstances, but applicants should generally prepare the following:

Valid passport: A passport or other travel document that meets UK government requirements.

Proof of funds: Bank statements or other evidence showing how the trip will be funded.

Employment or business documents: Evidence of employment, self-employment or other activities in Ghana, where applicable.

Accommodation details: Information about where the applicant intends to stay.

Travel plans: Details explaining the purpose of the visit and the intended length of stay.

Evidence of ties to Ghana: Relevant information about personal, family, work or other commitments at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants should provide accurate and consistent information throughout the process. Supporting documents should match the details entered on the application form.

Documents that are not in English or Welsh may need to be accompanied by a certified translation that meets UK government requirements.

How to apply for a UK visa from Ghana

British High Commission

The application process begins online through the official UK government website. Applicants should follow these steps:

Visit the official UK Standard Visitor visa application page. Complete the online application form with accurate personal details and information about the intended visit. Pay the required visa application fee. Book an appointment at the designated visa application centre in Ghana. Attend the appointment to complete the required identity checks, including providing biometric information, and submit the requested documents. Wait for a decision from UK Visas and Immigration.

Also Read: How to apply for a UK student visa without using a travel agent in 2026

Applicants should follow the instructions provided during the application process, as the exact documents and steps required may depend on their circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long does UK visa processing take?

United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]

The usual processing time for a Standard Visitor visa application submitted outside the UK is three weeks, according to the UK government's guidance.

However, this is an estimate rather than a guarantee. Processing may take longer if additional information is needed, documents require further checks or the application is affected by other delays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants should allow enough time before their intended travel date. The UK government allows people to apply for a Standard Visitor visa up to three months before their planned journey.

It is also advisable to avoid making non-refundable travel bookings before receiving a visa decision.

Also Read: UK announces full social media ban for children under 16

Common mistakes applicants should avoid

Visa Scams

Advertisement

Advertisement

A carefully prepared application can help reduce avoidable problems. Applicants should pay attention to the following:

Providing incorrect information: Personal details, travel dates and other information should be accurate and consistent.

Submitting incomplete documents: Applicants should review the requirements and provide evidence relevant to their circumstances.

Failing to explain the purpose of the visit: The application should clearly state why the applicant intends to travel and how long they plan to stay.

Underestimating processing time: Applying early can help reduce the pressure of last-minute delays.

Relying on unofficial advice alone: Requirements and fees can change, so applicants should confirm details through the UK government's official website.

Also Read: UK Reform Party threatens to block visas for Ghana and other countries over slavery reparations demands