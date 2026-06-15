UK announces full social media ban for children under 16

UK government announces a proposed ban on social media access for under-16s, aiming to protect children’s mental health, reduce screen addiction, and promote safer, healthier childhoods amid growing concerns from parents and experts.

The UK government has announced plans to ban social media access for children under the age of 16, in what ministers are calling a landmark move to protect young people from the harms of excessive screen time and online platforms.

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In a video shared on X, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the policy as a response to growing concerns from parents and evidence suggesting that social media is contributing to anxiety, reduced wellbeing, and disrupted childhood routines.

Every parent wants the best for their kids, Starmer said. We know that technology intrudes into every area of their lives, and we know that harms them.

The Prime Minister pointed to feedback from a public consultation, saying thousands of parents had reported concerns that children are becoming “addicted to social media,” leading to excessive scrolling that displaces sleep, play, and family time.

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The proposed ban would mark one of the most restrictive social media policies introduced by a Western democracy. The government says the aim is to give children a safer and more balanced childhood, reducing exposure to harmful online environments and supporting mental health.

Social media is making our children unhappy and unsafe and as a parent, as much as a Prime Minister, I just can't let that go on anymore because our children deserve better. They deserve a happy, safe childhood in a stronger, fairer Britain.

Keir Starmer acknowledged that the policy would not be easy to implement and is likely to face strong opposition from major technology companies. However, he insisted the government would proceed regardless.

This decision has been resisted and it will face resistance from some of the most powerful companies in the world, he said. But we will take them on and we will win.

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Officials also suggested the UK would study approaches taken in other countries that have introduced or considered similar age-based restrictions, and that the policy may evolve as technology changes.

The announcement has already sparked debate among educators, parents, and digital rights advocates, with questions expected over enforcement, age verification, and the broader impact on how young people communicate and access information online.

While supporters of the move argue it could help restore balance to childhood and reduce mental health pressures, critics are likely to raise concerns about digital exclusion and the practicality of policing age limits across global platforms.

For now, the proposal signals a significant shift in the UK’s approach to online safety—one that places stricter boundaries around children’s access to social media than ever before.

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