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Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti, Volta and Eastern Region from August 3: See 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:17 - 02 August 2026
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A personnel of ECG at work
ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra East), Ashanti Region, Tema, Volta and Eastern Region from August 3 for maintenance works.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (East), Ashanti, Tema, Eastern and Volta Region from August 3 which will run for the next 7 days.

  • The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

  • ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (East), Volta, Tema, Eastern and Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: How to contact ECG during power outages: Full list of nationwide fault lines, regional and district numbers

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, August 3rd, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

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The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect many workers and businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period. The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

READ ALSO: Major Kumasi–Anwomaso transmission line upgrade to cause temporary power outages in parts of Ashanti Region

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