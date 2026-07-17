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Major Kumasi–Anwomaso transmission line upgrade to cause temporary power outages in parts of Ashanti Region

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:22 - 17 July 2026
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Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region should expect temporary power outages from July 20, 2026, as GRIDCo and ECG begin the final phase of the Kumasi–Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade, a project aimed at improving electricity supply and reliability.
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  • Some parts of the Ashanti Region will experience temporary power outages from July 20 as GRIDCo and ECG complete the final phase of the Kumasi–Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade.

  • The project will more than double the electricity transmission capacity between the Anwomaso and Kumasi substations, improving power reliability for homes and businesses.

  • Energy Minister Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor has appealed to residents to be patient, assuring them that every effort will be made to minimise disruptions and restore electricity as quickly as possible.

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Residents and businesses in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region should expect temporary power interruptions from Monday, July 20, 2026, as the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) begins the final phase of a major electricity transmission upgrade aimed at improving power supply in the region.

READ ALSO: Major parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti Region to face power outages from July 13 - July 17; See affected areas

The announcement was made by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, during an inspection of the Kumasi–Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade (K1–K2 Project) at Anwomaso.

the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, during an inspection of the Kumasi–Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade (K1–K2 Project) at Anwomaso
the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, during an inspection of the Kumasi–Anwomaso Transmission Line Upgrade (K1–K2 Project) at Anwomaso
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According to the Minister, the planned outages are necessary to allow engineers to safely complete the final stage of the project.

He appealed to residents and businesses to remain patient, assuring them that GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) would work together to minimise disruptions and restore electricity as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

The project involves replacing the existing electricity transmission line between the Anwomaso and Kumasi (Ahodwo) substations with a new, larger double-circuit transmission line capable of carrying more than twice the amount of electricity as the old one.

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The upgrade will allow more electricity to be transported into Kumasi and surrounding communities, reducing the risk of overloaded lines, improving voltage stability and making the power supply more reliable.

As part of the project, GRIDCo is also replacing an old 66-megavolt ampere (MVA) transformer at the Ahodwo Substation with a new 145MVA transformer, which will further strengthen electricity supply across the region

READ ALSO: 4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

GRIDCo and ECG said advance notices will be issued to affected communities, and power will be restored as soon as work is completed. Residents have therefore been advised to make the necessary preparations ahead of the temporary outages.

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