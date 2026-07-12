Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

Major parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti Region to face power outages from July 13 - July 17; See affected areas

ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra East), Tema, Ashanti Region and Central Region from July 13th through to July 17th for maintenance works.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra, Central and Ashanti Region from July 13 to July 17.

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability, but it is expected to affect daytime workers and businesses.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra, Central, and Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, July 13 which runs through to July 17, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations.

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Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached by the company published below.

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

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Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect many workers and businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.