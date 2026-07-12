No more removing laptops, shoes or belts as Kotoka Airport upgrades security screening

Passengers using Accra International Airport's Terminals 2 and 3 will soon enjoy faster security checks as new screening technology allows laptops, liquids and other items to remain in cabin baggage.

Passengers travelling through Accra International Airport will soon experience a faster and more convenient security screening process following the installation of new security screening equipment at Terminals 2 and 3.

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The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) announced that the state-of-the-art equipment is designed to strengthen aviation security while reducing delays and improving the overall passenger experience.

Under the new screening system, passengers will no longer be required to remove laptops and other large electronic devices from their cabin baggage during security checks.

Travellers will also be allowed to keep their shoes and belts on unless they are selected for additional screening based on security profiling.

In addition, liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) can remain inside cabin baggage during screening.

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However, GACL emphasised that the long-standing restriction on carrying liquids exceeding 100 millilitres per container in hand luggage remains unchanged.

The airport operator also announced the introduction of an Automatic Tray Return System, which is expected to speed up passenger processing by automatically returning trays for the repacking of screened items.

According to GACL, the rollout of the new screening technology will be carried out progressively, with the new system operating alongside existing screening procedures during the transition period.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited kindly requests the cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders as we commence operations with the new equipment in the coming days, the company said in a statement.

The upgrade forms part of efforts to modernise security operations at Accra International Airport while ensuring compliance with international aviation security standards.

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