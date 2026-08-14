UK schools to begin teaching boys about respect for women and girls from September 2026

UK schools to begin teaching boys about respect for women and girls from September 2026

UK schools to teach boys about misogyny and how to respect women: All you need to know

UK schools will begin implementing updated RSHE lessons from September 2026, teaching boys about consent, respect, healthy relationships, empathy and online misogyny.

UK schools will introduce updated lessons on consent, boundaries, empathy and respectful relationships from September 2026.

Students will learn about online misogyny, harmful stereotypes, pornography and the influence of social media content.

Supporters say early education can help prevent harmful attitudes, while some have raised concerns about age-appropriate teaching of sensitive topics.

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From September 2026, schools across the UK are set to begin implementing updated lessons designed to help boys understand respectful behaviour towards women and girls, with topics such as consent, boundaries, empathy and healthy relationships becoming a more prominent part of education.

The changes come amid growing concerns about the influence of online content on young people, particularly material linked to misogyny, harmful stereotypes and so-called “manosphere” culture.

Rather than treating healthy relationships and respectful behaviour as secondary topics, the updated approach aims to make them part of how young people learn to navigate friendships, relationships and the digital world.

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What will boys be taught?

The revised lessons are expected to include age-appropriate discussions on a range of issues linked to relationships and behaviour.

Among the areas schools will address are: Respectful behaviour towards women and girls

Consent and healthy boundaries

Empathy and emotional intelligence

The impact of pornography on perceptions of relationships

Online misogyny and harmful stereotypes

Recognising manipulation and coercion

Challenging sexist language and behaviour

The influence of social media and online content

Building healthy masculinity

The aim is to help young people understand what respectful relationships look like while giving them the ability to question harmful messages they may encounter online.

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The updated approach comes as educators and policymakers raise concerns about the effect of digital content on young people's attitudes towards gender, relationships and consent.

Young people are increasingly exposed to online communities and influencers that promote hostile or negative views about women. Concerns have also been raised about online bullying, gender-based harassment and distorted ideas about masculinity.

Education leaders believe that addressing these issues early can help prevent harmful attitudes from becoming normalised.

By discussing respect, equality and healthy relationships in school, educators hope to give students the tools to recognise harmful behaviour and make better decisions in their own relationships.

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Online misogyny and harmful influences

One of the concerns behind the changes is the growing influence of online “manosphere” culture and incel ideology.

Certain online spaces can promote hostility towards women and reinforce harmful ideas about gender roles and relationships. Social media can also expose young people to content that presents unhealthy behaviour as normal or acceptable.

The updated lessons will therefore encourage students to think critically about what they see online, including how digital content and algorithm-driven platforms can influence their attitudes.

The intention is not to label boys negatively, but to help them understand the difference between healthy and harmful behaviour.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should never post about yourself online

Lessons will focus on healthy relationships

Students will also learn about the importance of mutual respect in friendships and relationships.

Topics such as consent, personal boundaries, manipulation and coercion will form part of the discussions, with content expected to be adapted according to students' ages.

Schools will also address sexist language and behaviour while encouraging empathy and emotional awareness.

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The broader goal is to help young people understand that respect should be a normal part of their interactions with others rather than something they learn only after experiencing the consequences of harmful behaviour.

Teachers will receive updated guidance

Because some of the topics can be sensitive, teachers are expected to receive updated guidance and training to help them approach the lessons appropriately.

The material will need to be presented in ways that are suitable for different age groups, particularly when discussing issues such as pornography, online misogyny and harmful online communities.

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The changes have generated discussion among parents and the wider public.

Supporters believe the approach is necessary and overdue, arguing that teaching children about respect, consent and equality from an early age could help create healthier relationships and improve school environments.

Critics, however, have questioned how sensitive topics will be introduced and whether schools are best placed to address cultural influences that increasingly originate from online platforms.

The changes reflect a wider debate about the role schools should play in helping young people navigate an increasingly digital environment.

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Children and teenagers are exposed to a wide range of content online, and educators face growing pressure to address the ideas and behaviours that can emerge from those spaces.

By bringing discussions about respect, consent, equality and online influences into education, the UK is placing greater emphasis on helping young people understand healthy relationships before harmful attitudes become deeply established.