Ghana, Tunisia begin visa-waiver talks as Ablakwa promises more agreements by end of 2027

I have held a really meaningful and results-driven bilateral meeting with my distinguished Tunisian counterpart, His Excellency Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad. Ghana and Tunisia have agreed to immediately commence Visa Waiver negotiations. It is heartening to see many more countries express confidence in the Ghanaian Passport as we continue to enhance the value, prestige and security of Ghanaian Passports. Last week, Slovakia expressed interest, adding to a growing number of active visa waiver discussions. We expect to sign more Visa Waiver Agreements before the end of 2027. Ghana and Tunisia will revive our PJCC for structured dialogue and deepening of our longstanding relations, particularly in education, tourism, sports, agribusiness, trade and maritime cooperation. We are both open to the idea of establishing permanent diplomatic missions in our respective capitals as soon as practicable. I thank my dear brother, His Excellency Ali Nafti for the memorable visit and convey my appreciation for his invitation to me to also visit Tunisia. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾