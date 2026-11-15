Ghana, Tunisia begin visa-waiver talks as Ablakwa promises more agreements by end of 2027
Ghana and Tunisia have agreed to begin negotiations for a visa-waiver agreement as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and make travel between the two countries easier.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the development after holding a bilateral meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Nafti, in Accra.
In a post on X on November 15, following the meeting, Ablakwa said the two countries had agreed to immediately begin discussions on a possible visa-waiver arrangement.
I have held a really meaningful and results-driven bilateral meeting with my distinguished Tunisian counterpart, His Excellency Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad. Ghana and Tunisia have agreed to immediately commence Visa Waiver negotiations. It is heartening to see many more countries express confidence in the Ghanaian Passport as we continue to enhance the value, prestige and security of Ghanaian Passports. Last week, Slovakia expressed interest, adding to a growing number of active visa waiver discussions. We expect to sign more Visa Waiver Agreements before the end of 2027. Ghana and Tunisia will revive our PJCC for structured dialogue and deepening of our longstanding relations, particularly in education, tourism, sports, agribusiness, trade and maritime cooperation. We are both open to the idea of establishing permanent diplomatic missions in our respective capitals as soon as practicable. I thank my dear brother, His Excellency Ali Nafti for the memorable visit and convey my appreciation for his invitation to me to also visit Tunisia. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 15, 2026
"Ghana and Tunisia have agreed to immediately commence Visa Waiver negotiations," he stated.
The proposed arrangement would ease travel between the two African countries. Ablakwa said the initiative was part of Ghana's broader efforts to improve the international standing of its passport.
"It is heartening to see many more countries express confidence in the Ghanaian Passport as we continue to enhance the value, prestige and security of Ghanaian Passports," he said.
He also disclosed that Slovakia had recently expressed interest in a similar arrangement with Ghana, adding that the government hopes to secure more agreements in the coming months.
"Last week, Slovakia expressed interest, adding to a growing number of active visa waiver discussions," he said.
"We expect to sign more Visa Waiver Agreements before the end of 2027."
Beyond the visa discussions, the two countries have agreed to revive their Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) to provide a structured platform for strengthening bilateral relations.
Ablakwa said the renewed cooperation would focus on education, tourism, sports, agribusiness, trade and maritime cooperation.
The two foreign ministers also discussed the possibility of establishing permanent diplomatic missions in their respective capitals.
According to Ablakwa, both countries are open to setting up permanent diplomatic offices in Accra and Tunis as soon as practicable.
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