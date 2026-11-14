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Police begin installing TraffiTech-GH warning signs along major roads (images)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:26 - 14 November 2026
The Ghana Police Service has started mounting prominent blue-and-yellow warning signs along major highways to alert drivers to TraffiTech-GH speed cameras following directives from President Mahama.
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The Ghana Police Service has begun installing warning signboards on major roads to alert motorists to the presence of speed cameras under the TraffiTech-GH automated traffic enforcement system.

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READ ALSO: CSA exposes fake TraffiTech-GH SMS scam, warns motorists against fraud

The exercise follows President John Dramani Mahama's directive for authorities to clearly inform motorists about camera locations to promote transparency and build public confidence in the system.

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Photographs from the exercise show police officers and technical teams mounting large blue-and-yellow reflective signboards with the support of heavy lifting equipment.

READ ALSO: Too many schoolchildren are dying on roads – Mahama defends TraffiTech

Some of the signs feature a camera symbol alongside an 80km/h speed limit indicator, with inscriptions reading "24-hrs speed camera monitoring" and "Speed kills, kill it now".

ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), was also pictured at one of the installation sites.

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The installation is expected to cover major highways and urban roads across the country.

President Mahama called for the installation of the signs. He said motorists should receive advance information about speed camera locations as part of the measures accompanying the introduction of the new technology.

The President also defended the introduction of the system, arguing that monitoring speeding was necessary to reduce road accidents and prevent pedestrians, particularly schoolchildren, from being knocked down by vehicles.

His comments followed concerns from some motorists and commercial transport operators, who questioned the introduction of automated fines without adequate warning signs and improvements to road infrastructure.

TraffiTech-GH was officially introduced on November 1, 2026, by the Ghana Police Service through the MTTD to improve road safety and enforce traffic regulations.

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The system uses fixed cameras, mobile cameras and other speed-measuring devices to detect vehicles that exceed prescribed speed limits and capture other traffic violations.

After an offence is recorded, the footage is sent to a back-office team for review and verification before an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) is issued to the registered vehicle owner's phone.

The notification contains details of the alleged offence, including the vehicle's registration number, location, date, time and applicable fine.

According to the Ghana Police Service,  motorists who receive violation notices have 14 days to pay the fine or challenge the offence through the approved process.

READ ALSO: Mahama calls for clear warning signs ahead of TraffiTech speed cameras

The Police Service has also cautioned motorists against fake traffic violation messages, advising them to confirm that legitimate notifications come from the official sender ID, GPS-MTTD.

The ongoing installation of the signs is therefore part of the authorities' efforts to improve public awareness and transparency as the TraffiTech-GH system continues to operate.

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