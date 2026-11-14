Top 5 Richest African Footballers in 2026: Mohamed Salah Leads, Aubameyang tails
African footballers have earned millions of dollars through lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals, bonuses and business investments.
Several African stars have built significant wealth through football.
Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward, is ranked among the continent’s wealthiest footballers, with estimates of his net worth between 130M–160M million.
Senegalese forward Sadio Mané and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez are also among the leading names, largely due to their highly paid contracts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.
According to Afrique Sports, Mané in second place with an estimated wealth of US 110M–150M. Riyad Mahrez follows with 110M–130M. Kalidou Koulibaly follows with 80M–100M and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes the top 5 with 50M–80M.
Below are estimates of figures compiled by independent research.
Player
Country/Club
Estimated wealth
Mohamed Salah
Egypt/ Trabzonspor
130M–160M
Sadio Mané
Senegal/ Al Nassr
110M–150M
Riyad Mahrez
Algeria/ Al-Shamal SC
110M–130M
Kalidou Koulibaly
Senegal/ Al-Hilal
80M–100M
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gabon/ Deportivo A Coruña
50M–80M