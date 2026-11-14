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Top 5 Richest African Footballers in 2026: Mohamed Salah Leads, Aubameyang tails

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:12 - 14 November 2026
Kalidou Koulibaly (left), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (middle) and Riyad Mahrez (right)
Kalidou Koulibaly (left), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (middle) and Riyad Mahrez (right)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Riyad Mahrez head the list of Africa's highest-earning football stars in 2026, driven by lucrative European and Saudi Arabian contracts.
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African footballers have earned millions of dollars through lucrative club contracts, sponsorship deals, bonuses and business investments.

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READ ALSO: Real Madrid sign Ghanaian midfielder Latif Issman

Several African stars have built significant wealth through football.

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward, is ranked among the continent’s wealthiest footballers, with estimates of his net worth between 130M–160M million. 

Mohammed Salah (Trabzonspor)
Mohammed Salah (Trabzonspor)
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READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew’s 12-year penalty streak for Ghana ends after miss against Somalia

Senegalese forward Sadio Mané and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez are also among the leading names, largely due to their highly paid contracts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar respectively.

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr)
Sadio Mane (Al Nassr)

READ ALSO: Black Stars of Ghana beat Somalia to secure first 3 points in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

According to Afrique Sports, Mané in second place with an estimated wealth of US 110M–150M. Riyad Mahrez follows with 110M–130M. Kalidou Koulibaly follows with 80M–100M and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes the top 5 with 50M–80M.

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Riyad Mahrez (Al-Shamal SC)
Riyad Mahrez (Al-Shamal SC)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Deportivo A Coruña)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Deportivo A Coruña)

Below are estimates of figures compiled by independent research. 

Player

Country/Club

Estimated wealth

Mohamed Salah

Egypt/ Trabzonspor

130M–160M

Sadio Mané

Senegal/ Al Nassr

110M–150M

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria/ Al-Shamal SC

110M–130M

Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegal/ Al-Hilal

80M–100M

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon/ Deportivo A Coruña

50M–80M

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