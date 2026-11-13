'Honestly, I don't have cancer' - Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO finally admits it was a stunt

Nigerian relationship expert and social media personality Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO, has confessed to falsely claiming she had cancer in a bid to attract sympathy and receive financial assistance from the public.

Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO has confessed to falsely claiming she had cancer to gain public sympathy and receive financial donations.

Blessing said she used a non-cancerous breast lump discovered during a medical check-up to create a false cancer narrative, later publishing her account details to receive donations.

She said contributions dried up after the activist questioned the legitimacy of her fundraising campaign, with Blessing admitting she regretted the deception.

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In a video circulating online on 13 November 2026, the influencer admitted that the cancer narrative was deliberately created after she became overwhelmed by public scrutiny and feared the embarrassment that could follow.

Recounting how the deception began, Blessing said she felt pressured to devise a way to manage the situation, eventually settling on a fabricated cancer diagnosis.

She confessed;

The pressure was too much, so what did I do? That was where the cancer drama came in. Because of the pressure, I saw this embarrassment coming. Then I said to myself, what stunt can I pull? Then I pulled off the cancer. I don't have cancer. Honestly, I do not have cancer

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Blessing explained that the controversy originated from a medical examination she underwent months earlier, during which doctors reportedly discovered a lump in her breast.

According to her, the lump was not cancerous, but she decided to portray it as a cancerous growth when speaking publicly about her health.

She admitted that the discovery provided an opportunity to generate public sympathy, which she deliberately exploited.

She said;

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But the truth is, I had gone for a check-up a few months ago and they found a lump on my boobs, but it was not cancerous. So I took advantage of that, came to the media, cried for help and said that the lump was cancerous so people had empathy

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The influencer also acknowledged that her decision was partly motivated by a desire to receive financial support without directly soliciting money from her followers.

She said she initially created the impression that she intended to sell some of her personal possessions, including her car and house, which encouraged people to sympathise with her situation.

She explained;

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I didn't come out to beg for funds. I'm going to be very honest. I played an emotional game. I wanted funds, but I didn't come out directly to ask for funds. I started by pretending like I wanted to sell my personal belongings, my car, my house. So, people had empathy

Blessing said the fundraising campaign gained momentum after someone suggested that she publish her bank details so supporters could contribute towards her supposed medical expenses.

She subsequently made her account number available to the public, after which donations began arriving in different amounts.

She recounted;

It took someone to reach out to me and say, 'If we can do this for an ordinary person when they're not feeling well, why not you as a celebrity? Put out your account number'. So that was when I put out my account number. The donations were rolling in. I was excited. One thousand, two thousand, three hundred, five hundred. I was honoured,

Blessing further disclosed that the donations stopped after Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan challenged the authenticity of her fundraising campaign.

According to her, he questioned why people were contributing money towards her supposed cancer treatment without sufficient evidence to substantiate the diagnosis.

His intervention, she said, forced her to find additional explanations to keep the narrative going.

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She stated;

Until VeryDarkMan came and said, 'You cannot be donating money for Blessing where there is no evidence.' Immediately he made that video, the donation stopped. So, I'm like, 'Oh, what do I do?' That was where the whole orchestration and resolve, all that stuff, came up

Reflecting on the controversy, Blessing acknowledged that her actions were deceptive and expressed regret over the decision.