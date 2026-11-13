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Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 14:52 - 13 November 2026
Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note
The Bank of Ghana has clarified how it created the portrait of flag designer Theodosia Okoh on the new GH¢50 note using three authentic photos, addressing family claims that the image resembled her sister instead.
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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has explained how it developed the portrait of Ghana’s national flag designer, Theodosia Salome Okoh, featured on the new GH¢50 Heritage Series banknote, following public concerns about the image’s resemblance to the late national icon.

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In a clarification shared on social media by Bank of Ghana Board Member Beatrice Annan, the central bank said it used three authentic photographs of Mrs Okoh to produce the portrait.

The statement said two of the photographs were taken during her younger years, while the third was from later life. The images were combined to create a single portrait presenting her as a mature woman while retaining what the Bank described as a faithful family resemblance.

Theodosia Okoh
Theodosia Okoh

The clarification follows comments by Professor Eddie Obeng, a nephew of Mrs Okoh, who questioned the identity of the woman depicted on the new note. He suggested that the portrait appeared to resemble his mother, Dr Letitia Obeng, rather than his aunt.

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Responding to the concerns, the Bank explained that portraits designed for currency are not ordinary photographic reproductions but artistic engravings that must meet specific technical requirements.

“A banknote portrait is not an ordinary photograph. It is an engraved artistic rendering created to meet the strict technical requirements of banknote printing,” the statement said.

Theodosia Okoh
Theodosia Okoh

It explained that the image must be sharp, well lit and rich in fine detail to allow for engraving, raised printing and the incorporation of security features designed to protect the currency against counterfeiting.

The Bank also disclosed that Mrs Okoh’s hairstyle was adjusted to align with the family’s style and provide a clear outline suitable for engraving.

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“The aim throughout was to produce a bold, clear and dignified image worthy of her place in our history,” the statement added.

The central bank said it was engaging members of Mrs Okoh’s family to explain the process involved in creating the portrait and address the concerns raised.

Mrs Okoh designed Ghana’s red, gold and green national flag, featuring the black star, which was adopted at independence in 1957.

The new Cedi Heritage Series was launched by President John Dramani Mahama on November 12, 2026, and is expected to enter circulation on December 1. Existing banknotes will remain legal tender alongside the new series.

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