Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note

CLARIFICATION ON THE PORTRAIT OF THEODOSIA SALOME OKOH ON THE GH₵50 BANKNOTE The Bank of Ghana has noted discussions on social media about the portrait of Mrs Theodosia Salome Okoh, designer of Ghana’s national flag, on the new GH₵50 Heritage Series banknote. A banknote portrait is not an ordinary photograph. It is an engraved artistic rendering created to meet the strict technical requirements of banknote printing. It must be sharp, well lit and rich in fine detail so that it can be engraved, reproduced in raised print and incorporate the security features that protect the note against counterfeiting. The Bank worked from three authentic photographs of Mrs Okoh, two from her younger years and one from later life. These were used to create a single portrait presenting her as a mature woman while retaining a faithful family resemblance. Her hairstyle was also adjusted to align with the family’s style and provide a clear outline suitable for engraving. The aim throughout was to produce a bold, clear and dignified image worthy of her place in our history. The result is the portrait featured on the GH₵50 Heritage Series banknote. The Bank is engaging her family to explain the careful work that went into creating the portrait and resolve the issue.