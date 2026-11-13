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Ghana allocates GH¢600m to construct 10 regional multipurpose stadiums

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:05 - 13 November 2026
Accra Sports Stadium
Ghana's government has earmarked GH¢600 million to build multipurpose regional stadiums across 10 regions. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced the ambitious infrastructure push during the 2027 Budget presentation.
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The government has earmarked GH¢600 million for the construction of multipurpose regional stadiums across the country as part of efforts to expand sports infrastructure and bring sporting opportunities closer to communities outside the major cities.

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Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced the allocation during his presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

According to the Finance Minister, the funding forms part of the GH¢782 million allocated to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, with a substantial amount dedicated to developing sports facilities in different regions.

Providing details of the project, Dr. Forson told Parliament that the government intends to commence construction this year, with seven regions set to receive 5,000-capacity multipurpose stadiums.

The regions earmarked for these facilities are Western North, Northeast, Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, and Oti.

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He further disclosed that two larger stadiums, each with a seating capacity of 10,000, would be constructed in the Savannah and Bono regions.

The Volta Region will also benefit from a separate multipurpose stadium project, although the minister's stated seating capacity requires clarification.

Explaining the government's investment, Dr. Forson said:

"We have allocated 600 million Ghana cedis within that envelope towards the construction of 10 regional stadiums to bring more sporting opportunities within our regions."

He continued by outlining the regions expected to benefit from the first phase of construction:

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"Mr. Speaker, we will begin the construction of the following this year. Seven 5,000-seater multipurpose regional stadiums in the Western North, Northeast, Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, and Oti regions."

Giving further details about the remaining facilities, the minister added:

"Mr. Speaker, we will build two 10,000 multipurpose regional stadiums in the Savannah and Bono Regions."

He also highlighted the government's plan for the Volta Region, stating:

"Mr. Speaker, we're building 12-seater multipurpose stadia for the people of the Volta Region."

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The proposed developments are intended to improve access to sporting facilities across Ghana, providing additional venues for competitions, athlete development, and community-level sporting activities.

Editorial note: The final quotation says "12,000 eater." This has been retained exactly as supplied, but the intended capacity should be confirmed from the official budget speech before publication. Also, the allocation is described as covering 10 regional stadiums, while the Volta project is mentioned separately.

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