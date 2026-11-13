Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach from November 18

Manchester United have officially appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new men's head coach. The former USMNT boss will take charge on November 18 following Michael Carrick's dismissal, with United currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new men's head coach, with the Argentine set to take charge on November 18, 2026.

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Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2026

The Premier League club announced on Friday, November 13, that they had reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to release Pochettino and his coaching staff after they complete their responsibilities with the US men's national team.

"The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team," Manchester United said in a statement.

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READ ALSO: Michael Carrick sacked as Manchester United manager

Pochettino will first oversee the United States' two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti before beginning his new role at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old replaces Michael Carrick, who was dismissed following Manchester United's disappointing run of results.

Michael Carrick

United currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with eight points from 10 matches, having managed just one league victory this season, according to Reuters.

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Pochettino is expected to face an immediate test when Manchester United travel to Anfield to play Liverpool on November 22 in his first match in charge.

READ ALSO: Mauricio Pochettino top target as Manchester United prepare for life after Michael Carrick

Pochettino's most recent role was with the United States, whom he guided at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.