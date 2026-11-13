Advertisement

Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach from November 18

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:31 - 13 November 2026
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino
Manchester United have officially appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new men's head coach. The former USMNT boss will take charge on November 18 following Michael Carrick's dismissal, with United currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table.
Advertisement

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new men's head coach, with the Argentine set to take charge on November 18, 2026.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Manchester United reveal why Michael Carrick has been sacked

The Premier League club announced on Friday, November 13, that they had reached an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to release Pochettino and his coaching staff after they complete their responsibilities with the US men's national team.

"The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team," Manchester United said in a statement.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Michael Carrick sacked as Manchester United manager

Pochettino will first oversee the United States' two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti before beginning his new role at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old replaces Michael Carrick, who was dismissed following Manchester United's disappointing run of results.

Manchester United's Michael Carrick among nominees for Premier League Manager of the Season
Michael Carrick

United currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with eight points from 10 matches, having managed just one league victory this season, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Pochettino is expected to face an immediate test when Manchester United travel to Anfield to play Liverpool on November 22 in his first match in charge.

READ ALSO: Mauricio Pochettino top target as Manchester United prepare for life after Michael Carrick

Pochettino's most recent role was with the United States, whom he guided at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Americans reached the knockout stages of the tournament, recording a historic victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina before their campaign ended with a defeat to Belgium in the last 16.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang (left) and Justice Baffoe-Bonnie (right)
News
13.11.2026
Justice Pwamang to act as Chief Justice as Baffoe-Bonnie proceeds on nine-day leave
Akwaboah
Entertainment
13.11.2026
Akwaboah reveals why he shares controversial marriage advice on social media
'Honestly, I don't have cancer' - Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO finally admits it was a stunt
Entertainment
13.11.2026
'Honestly, I don't have cancer' - Nigerian influencer Blessing CEO finally admits it was a stunt
Ghana allocates GH¢600m to construct 10 regional multipurpose stadiums
Sports
13.11.2026
Ghana allocates GH¢600m to construct 10 regional multipurpose stadiums
Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note
News
13.11.2026
Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note
African Miss Universe contestants at risk of missing pageant over US visa restrictions
Entertainment
13.11.2026
African Miss Universe contestants at risk of missing pageant over US visa restrictions

Signing in with Google...