Michael Carrick sacked as Manchester United manager
Michael Carrick has reportedly been dismissed as Manchester United manager with immediate effect, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The decision follows a disastrous run of results that has left the Premier League giants struggling near the bottom of the table and inside the relegation zone.
Carrick had previously survived the threat of disamissal in October after a crisis meeting involving Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family; co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe; chief executive Omar Berrada; and director of football Jason Wilcox.
The meeting was convened following United's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with the club's hierarchy initially deciding to give the former midfielder more time to turn the team's fortunes around.
However, that decision now appears to have been short-lived, with Carrick reportedly losing his job following a dramatic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa.
Manchester United showed some fighting spirit by recovering from a two-goal deficit twice, scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a point. Despite the late comeback, the result was not enough to lift the hosts out of the relegation zone, with victory reportedly the minimum requirement.
Taking to X, Romano reported that Manchester United had decided to part ways with Carrick, with the dismissal taking immediate effect.
🚨💣 BREAKING: MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SACKED MICHAEL CARRICK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. https://t.co/KcgPEGjSoN— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026
The club, however, had yet to issue an official statement confirming his departure at the time of the report.