Advertisement

Michael Carrick sacked as Manchester United manager

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:55 - 12 November 2026
Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick
Manchester United have reportedly sacked manager Michael Carrick following a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. Despite a late two-goal comeback, the result leaves the Red Devils stranded in the relegation zone.
Advertisement

Michael Carrick has reportedly been dismissed as Manchester United manager with immediate effect, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

The decision follows a disastrous run of results that has left the Premier League giants struggling near the bottom of the table and inside the relegation zone.

Carrick had previously survived the threat of disamissal in October after a crisis meeting involving Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family; co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe; chief executive Omar Berrada; and director of football Jason Wilcox.

The meeting was convened following United's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with the club's hierarchy initially deciding to give the former midfielder more time to turn the team's fortunes around.

However, that decision now appears to have been short-lived, with Carrick reportedly losing his job following a dramatic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Manchester United showed some fighting spirit by recovering from a two-goal deficit twice, scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a point. Despite the late comeback, the result was not enough to lift the hosts out of the relegation zone, with victory reportedly the minimum requirement.

Taking to X, Romano reported that Manchester United had decided to part ways with Carrick, with the dismissal taking immediate effect.

The club, however, had yet to issue an official statement confirming his departure at the time of the report.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Premier League
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'The Big Six' missing from new Ghana Cedi notes as Kwame Nkrumah reigns
News
12.11.2026
'The Big Six' missing from new Ghana Cedi notes as Kwame Nkrumah reigns
KiDi reveals why winning a Grammy no longer defines his idea of success
Entertainment
12.11.2026
KiDi reveals why winning a Grammy no longer defines his idea of success
Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note
News
12.11.2026
Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note
Old cedi notes remain valid as Heritage banknotes enter circulation from December 1
News
12.11.2026
Old cedi notes remain valid as Heritage banknotes enter circulation from December 1
Manchester United's Michael Carrick among nominees for Premier League Manager of the Season
Sports
12.11.2026
Manchester United reveal why Michael Carrick has been sacked
DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference
Lifestyle
12.11.2026
DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference

Signing in with Google...