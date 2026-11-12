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Chef Abbys Arrives in the United States Ahead of Social Fest Texas

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:52 - 12 November 2026
Chef Abbys Arrives in the United States Ahead of Social Fest Texas
Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abbys has arrived in the U.S. ahead of Social Fest Texas on November 12 and 13. She will share how food creators transform recipes into digital reach alongside creators like Fork It and Freddsters.
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Ghanaian culinary creator and cultural ambassador Chef Abbys has arrived in the United States ahead of Social Fest, scheduled for November 12 and 13 in Texas, where she will join fellow creators to discuss the evolving opportunities within the digital creator economy.

Chef Abbys is set to speak on “How Food Creators Turn Recipes Into Reach,” sharing insights on how culinary creators can transform recipes and food experiences into engaging digital content, build audiences and create opportunities beyond the kitchen.

She will share the platform with fellow creators, including Fork It, Freddsters and Arnie Tax.

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Social Fest is a social media conference designed to educate, connect and empower business owners, creators and marketers through social media education and collaboration, with a focus on digital growth and innovation.

For Chef Abbys, the engagement presents an opportunity to share her experience in culinary storytelling and contribute an African perspective to conversations shaping the global creator economy.

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