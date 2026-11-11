Mauricio Pochettino top target as Manchester United prepare for life after Michael Carrick

Manchester United have identified Mauricio Pochettino as their top managerial candidate as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick. Negotiations over personal terms are underway, though United must still negotiate his release with U.S. Soccer.

Manchester United are reportedly taking steps to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach if the club makes a final decision to part ways with Michael Carrick.

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According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the 54-year-old Argentine has emerged as Manchester United's preferred candidate, with negotiations over personal terms already taking place between the club and his representatives.

United are understood to have spent Tuesday working towards an agreement with Pochettino's camp, with no significant obstacles anticipated in reaching an understanding over the manager's personal terms.

However, the Premier League club have not yet formally approached the United States Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer), which currently employs Pochettino as head coach of the men's national team.

Should Manchester United decide to proceed with the appointment, they would need to negotiate his release from the United States national team setup.

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His contract reportedly contains an exit clause worth approximately $10 million (£7.4 million).

Any potential departure would also involve compensation for members of his coaching staff if they are to follow him to Old Trafford.

Pochettino, who is contracted to lead the United States through to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, is currently preparing his team for two international fixtures against Haiti during the upcoming international break.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has previously expressed his ambition to manage Manchester United and is reportedly enthusiastic about the possibility of taking charge at Old Trafford.

The development comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick's position following Manchester United's disappointing run of results.

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The club have reportedly managed just three victories in 15 matches, leaving them in the Premier League relegation zone.

As a result, United have been assessing possible replacements, with Pochettino now emerging as the leading option should the club's hierarchy decide to make a managerial change.

Although negotiations with the Argentine's representatives are progressing, no final appointment has been confirmed.

Manchester United are yet to make formal contact with U.S. Soccer, and the proposed move remains dependent on the club's ultimate decision regarding Carrick's future.

If the deal goes through, Pochettino would return to English football after previous managerial spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, taking on the challenge of rebuilding Manchester United.

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