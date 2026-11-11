Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings calls for national sex offenders register to protect children

Following sexual abuse allegations involving an Obuasi SHTS headmaster, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has urged Parliament to establish a national sex offenders register and strengthen child protection measures.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has called for the establishment of a national sex offenders register to strengthen child protection and prevent sexual abuse against children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, November 10, the Korle Klottey MP urged lawmakers and relevant state institutions to urgently consider the proposal and improve existing child protection systems.

Her call comes amid growing public concern over allegations of sexual abuse involving female students of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS) and the school's headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai.

Also Read: President Mahama proposes a new law to punish employers who demand sex from women in exchange for jobs

The allegations gained national attention following an investigative report by JoyNews journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, which detailed claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape involving students. The Ghana Education Service (GES) subsequently interdicted the headmaster on October 14 to allow investigations into the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

The Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, told Parliament on November 10 that investigations into the allegations were 85 per cent complete, with evidence gathered so far pointing to a possible case for prosecution. The reported number of students making allegations had also risen to 19. The headmaster has denied the allegations.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said Ghana's commitment to protecting children must be reflected in practical measures rather than only in legislation and international conventions.

“Mr Speaker, the measure of our civilisation and decency is not found merely in the laws we pass or conventions we ratify. It is found in how we treat those who are most vulnerable and least able to defend themselves,” she told the House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She expressed concern about what she described as a recurring pattern of public outrage whenever cases of child sexual abuse emerge, followed by a lack of sustained action.

“We cannot continue to express outrage whenever another child is violated, only to return to business as usual when the headlines fade. Our children should not have to be extraordinarily brave simply to be safe,” she said.

The minister believes a national sex offenders register would help strengthen accountability and prevent sexual abuse against children from being tolerated or excused.

“I therefore urge this honourable House and relevant state institutions to urgently consider and discuss the establishment of a national sex offenders register and the strengthening of our child protection systems,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also called for stronger institutional safeguards to protect vulnerable children and ensure that allegations of abuse receive the necessary attention.