President Mahama proposes a new law to punish employers who demand sex from women in exchange for jobs

President John Mahama suggests a new bill to criminalise sex-for-jobs in Ghana, calling for strict punishment for employers who demand sexual favours from women.

President John Dramani Mahama has proposed a new law to punish employers who demand sex from women in exchange for jobs.

He described the practice as unacceptable and called for strict legal action against offenders.

He also stressed the need for equal opportunities for women and greater gender balance in employment and leadership roles.

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President John Dramani Mahama has proposed the introduction of a new bill to address the growing issue of sex-for-jobs in Ghana, where some employers demand romantic or sexual relationships in exchange for employment opportunities especially frim women.

Speaking on the matter, the President described the practice as unacceptable and called for strict legal action against offenders.

A lot of our girls face discrimination when they are looking for jobs. One of the worst things… is that sometimes if the employer… is a male, they demand some romantic relationship before they give them a job. It’s unacceptable, it must stop, he said.

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Mahama stressed that such acts should not go unpunished, urging lawmakers to take a firm stance.

“f anybody does that, there should be a law that deals with them very strongly, he added.

The President emphasised the need to create equal opportunities for both men and women, noting that all citizens deserve a fair chance.

The girls are our daughters. The boys are our sons… They must all have equal opportunity, he stated.

He acknowledged that progress is being made, particularly in sectors traditionally dominated by men. He noted that during inspections on major road projects with the Minister of Roads and Highways, he has observed more young women working as engineers on site.

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When I go on inspection on the big roads with the Honourable Minister of Roads and Highways, some of the young civil engineers who are the engineers on site are girls, are women. And I find it very admirable, he said.

The President added that he often interacts with them and takes photos as a way of encouraging more young girls to pursue similar careers.

Several times, I call them, and I take a memorable picture with them, so that they’re giving us a memory of encouragement to their daughters.

President Mahama highlighted plans to enforce policies aimed at improving gender representation in public appointments. According to him, Ghana is working towards achieving 50-50 gender parity in public sector roles. “We will continue to do everything possible to make sure that we create a lot of opportunity for girls.” We’re going to work to make sure that we are able to achieve the targets, he said.

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