Abu Trica to remain in custody after he fails to meet GH₵30 million bail conditions

Abu Trica remains in custody after failing to meet his GH₵30 million bail conditions. The Accra High Court has directed his lawyers to seek a variation as his extradition case continues.

Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica remains in custody despite being granted GH₵30 million bail by the Accra High Court.

The court has directed his legal team to apply for a variation of the bail terms after he failed to meet the initial conditions.

The case has sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians debate the strict bail requirements amid his extradition battle.

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The Accra High Court has issued fresh instructions in the ongoing legal battle involving Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica, after he reportedly failed to meet the conditions attached to his GH₵30 million bail.

The businessman was granted bail on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, by the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court while he continues to contest extradition proceedings to the United States. The court set bail at GH₵30 million with two justified sureties.

Following the ruling, a member of his legal team, Oliver Barker Vormawor, confirmed the development in a Facebook post shortly after the hearing. He stated;

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The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom

However, despite being granted bail, Abu Trica has remained in custody for over a week after reportedly struggling to satisfy the financial conditions attached to his release.

On Monday, 4 May, the Accra High Court is said to have directed his legal team to formally apply for a variation of the bail terms, citing difficulties in meeting the original requirements. According to reports by GHOne TV, his lawyers are preparing a motion requesting revised conditions for the court’s consideration.

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The situation has since generated widespread public discussion online, with Ghanaians offering mixed reactions to his continued detention despite being granted bail.