US Embassy lists passport renewal requirements for adults and children in Ghana – See full list | Photo via US Embassy Ghana

US Embassy lists passport renewal requirements for adults and children in Ghana – See full list | Photo via US Embassy Ghana

US Embassy lists passport renewal requirements for adults and children in Ghana – See full list

The US Embassy in Ghana has urged American citizens to check their passport validity ahead of holiday travel, outlining full renewal requirements and procedures for both adults and children under 16 in Accra.

The US Embassy in Ghana has urged American citizens planning holiday trips to check their passport expiry dates before booking flights and accommodation, warning that some countries require passports to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended travel period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The advisory comes as the holiday season approaches, with travellers encouraged to verify entry requirements for their destinations to avoid unexpected travel disruptions.

According to the Embassy, checking passport validity early can help travellers identify whether they need to renew their documents before departure.

MUST READ: US retains 11 African countries on travel blacklist as Ghana gets increased caution warning

American citizens can confirm passport validity requirements for their destinations through the US Department of State's official travel website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US Passport Renewal in Ghana: Requirements for Adults

U.S Passport Ghana

American citizens aged 16 and above may qualify to renew their passports by mail using Form DS-82, provided they meet four conditions.

Applicants must:

Have a passport that is undamaged and in their possession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a passport issued within the past 15 years.

Have been at least 16 years old when the passport was issued.

Have the same name as their most recent passport or provide legal documentation supporting a name change.

Those who meet the requirements do not need to schedule an appointment for an adult passport renewal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Documents Required for Adult US Passport Renewal

Applicants eligible for renewal by mail must submit the following documents to the American Citizen Services Unit at the US Embassy in Accra:

A completed and signed Form DS-82.

Two colour passport photographs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches, taken from the front without glasses against a plain white or off-white background.

Their most recent US passport.

Proof of payment of the $130 passport renewal fee, in US dollars or the Ghana cedi equivalent.

The application package must be submitted in a sealed envelope through DHL or at the Embassy's service entrance during business hours.

Where to Submit US Passport Renewal Applications in Ghana

Applications and supporting documents should be addressed to:

Embassy of the United States of America American Citizen Services Unit No. 24, Fourth Circular Road Accra, Ghana

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants should ensure all required documents are included before submitting their applications.

US Passport Renewal for Children Under 16

Children under 16 years seeking passport renewal must appear in person at the US Embassy in Accra, accompanied by their parents.

Unlike adult renewals, applications for minors cannot be completed through the mail renewal process.

Parents are required to schedule an appointment and bring the necessary documents to the consular section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Documents Required for Children's US Passport Renewal

The Embassy requires the following documents for passport applications involving children under 16:

The child's birth certificate showing the names of the parents.

A completed Form DS-11, which must not be signed until instructed by a consular officer.

The child's most recent US passport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two colour passport photographs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches, showing the child's full face against a plain white or off-white background.

A $135 application fee in US dollars or the Ghana cedi equivalent, or proof of payment through Pay.gov.

Photo identification for both parents.

If a parent listed on the child's birth certificate cannot attend the passport interview, that parent must provide an original notarised Form DS-3053 consent form alongside a copy of a valid identification document, such as a passport or driver's licence.

Children who acquired US citizenship after birth must also provide evidence of citizenship, including a Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240), a Certificate of Naturalisation or a Certificate of Citizenship, together with photo identification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Embassy further recommends that parents of children whose physical appearance has changed significantly since their previous passport was issued bring photographs showing the child's development over the years.

What Travellers Should Know Before Holiday Trips

The Embassy's advisory highlights the importance of checking passport validity and destination-specific entry requirements before travelling internationally.

Some countries require passports to remain valid for at least six months beyond the planned travel dates, meaning travellers with passports approaching expiry may need to renew them before departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American citizens in Ghana are therefore encouraged to review their passport status early, particularly when travelling with children, to allow sufficient time to prepare the required documents and complete renewal procedures.