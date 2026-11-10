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Kuami Eugene says some critics hate him because they are intimidated by his success

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:45 - 10 November 2026
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene
Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene believes that not everyone who criticises him has a genuine dislike for his music, suggesting that some people are uncomfortable with his success.
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  • Kuami Eugene believes some people criticise him because they are intimidated by his success rather than genuinely disliking his music.

  • The musician made the comment while agreeing with an X user who defended him against critics.

  • His remarks follow a heated exchange with another user over a post that praised his music but appeared to include a subtle dig, sparking mixed reactions online.

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The singer shared his thoughts on X after a user came to his defence, arguing that disliking his music does not automatically make someone appear fashionable or sophisticated.

In the post, the user wrote:

You not liking Kuami Eugene doesn't automatically make you guy o... Guyman no dey fake music taste.

Kuami Eugene appeared to agree with the comment, suggesting that some of the negativity directed at him comes from people who feel threatened by his achievements.

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He responded;

Ebe few people whey the success dey intimidate dem dey hate. But we're getting bigger every day

His latest comments follow another heated exchange on the platform, during which he confronted a user over what appeared to be a compliment with an underlying criticism.

READ MORE: Kyeiwaa explains why she left Ghana, says acting could not provide financial stability

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The X user had praised his music but included a subtle dig in the post. Kuami Eugene was unimpressed and fired back: “Go away with your foolishness, it's too hot.”

His response divided social media users. While some defended the musician, arguing that he had every right to respond to the criticism, others felt he should have ignored the remark rather than engage.

With his latest post, Kuami Eugene appears unfazed by the criticism, maintaining that some people are uncomfortable with his growing success. His comments have also reignited conversations about the reactions musicians receive online and whether public figures should respond to every negative opinion.

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