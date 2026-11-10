Kyeiwaa explains why she left Ghana, says acting could not provide financial stability

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah, widely known as Kyeiwaa, has opened up about the financial difficulties that influenced her decision to travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

Veteran actress Kyeiwaa says she left Ghana to seek better opportunities abroad after struggling financially despite her popularity and continued appearances in movies.

She recalled being mocked by passengers after they saw her travelling in a trotro while her films were still being shown, an experience that deepened her sadness and influenced her decision to relocate.

Kyeiwaa defended her decision to undertake jobs such as carrying salt and washing chicken coops abroad, saying she prioritised earning an honest living over public opinion and criticism.

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The actress disclosed that despite her popularity and continued presence in movies, acting alone was insufficient to provide her with the financial security she needed to live comfortably.

In a social media statement, Kyeiwaa described how her circumstances became increasingly difficult, leaving her concerned about the emotional toll of remaining unemployed and struggling financially.

She said she feared the consequences of prolonged hardship if she failed to find another means of supporting herself.

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She explained;

I realised that if I don't find something to do or somewhere to be, I will just be miserable. I might even die because of the misery and pain, and nobody will understand what I am going through

Kyeiwaa stressed that she had never been comfortable sitting idle without an income and was willing to accept any legitimate employment that could help her meet her needs.

She added;

Wherever there is work, I always go in for it because I know I don't like being stranded. I will do whatever it takes to work

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The actress recalled an incident involving a commercial minibus, popularly known as a trotro, which made her reflect on the reality of her financial situation.

She said she once travelled on public transport while her movies were still being screened, only for some passengers to express surprise at seeing her struggling to secure a seat like other commuters.

According to Kyeiwaa, some passengers questioned why a recognised actress would be travelling in such circumstances instead of enjoying the privileges they associated with celebrity status.

She recalled;

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When everybody saw me, they were asking how an actress could be taking trotro and fighting for space in a public vehicle. They felt that because I was an actress, I wasn't supposed to be doing that. When I got home, I was very sad

The experience, she said, strengthened her resolve to seek opportunities outside Ghana, where she believed she could earn a better living.

Kyeiwaa explained that she was prepared to undertake physically demanding work, regardless of how people perceived it, because her priority was survival.

She said;

That was how I thought about travelling outside the country to look for greener pastures. I thought that even if I had to carry salt or do any other work, I would do it because I needed to survive

The actress also addressed the criticism she received after videos and reports emerged showing her undertaking jobs abroad, including carrying salt and washing chicken coops.

She said some social media users chose to ridicule her rather than acknowledge her determination to earn an honest income and improve her circumstances.

According to Kyeiwaa, the criticism largely centred on her profession, with some people questioning why an actress would accept jobs they considered unsuitable for someone of her status.

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She said;

At the end of the week, I was getting something from the work I was doing, but people didn't see that side. They rather focused on the fact that I was an actress and questioned why I was doing those jobs. They said all sorts of things to embarrass and disgrace me online

Kyeiwaa explained that she initially chose not to respond to the negative remarks but eventually decided to speak publicly to clarify the circumstances behind her decision.