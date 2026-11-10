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Kumawood Actor Agya Koo breaks silence after TikToker declared him dead

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:50 - 10 November 2026
Agya Koo
Agya Koo
Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has reassured fans that he is alive and in good health after a TikTok account circulated a false report claiming he had died.
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  • Agya Koo has confirmed he is alive and in good health after a TikTok account, @blackgod, falsely reported his death.

  • The veteran Kumawood actor condemned the fabricated report, describing the practice of spreading fake death news for social media engagement as wicked and insensitive.

  • Agya Koo said his team was working to identify those responsible and urged the public to stop sharing the false report and report the account to TikTok.

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The actor addressed the viral claim in a Facebook statement on Sunday, November 8, 2026, identifying the account behind the publication as @blackgod and dismissing its contents as fabricated.

According to Agya Koo, the report was deliberately created to attract attention and generate engagement on social media, a practice he strongly condemned.

He wrote;

My attention has been drawn to a false and fake publication circulating on TikTok by the page @blackgod claiming that I am dead
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READ MORE: Agya Koo urges government to establish museum for Ghanaian creative arts legends

He subsequently reassured his supporters, relatives and members of the public that there was no truth to the report.

He added;

I want to assure my beloved fans, family, and the general public that this news is 100% FALSE. I am alive, healthy, and by the grace of God, I am doing very well

Beyond dismissing the rumour, the actor criticised the circulation of fabricated death announcements about public figures, describing the practice as wicked and insensitive.

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He also expressed gratitude to fans who contacted him to establish whether the report was genuine, acknowledging that their concern and affection meant a great deal to him.

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Agya Koo said;

I want to thank all my fans who called and messaged to check on me. Your love touched my heart. I am okay

The actor further disclosed that his team was working to identify those responsible for the publication, with plans to pursue appropriate action.

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He urged the public to refrain from sharing the misleading report and encouraged social media users to report the account to TikTok.

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The incident has once again drawn attention to the spread of false information online, particularly misleading claims about the deaths of celebrities and other prominent personalities.

Agya Koo remains a household name in Ghana's Kumawood film industry, having built a successful acting career and maintained a strong following among movie audiences.

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