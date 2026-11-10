CAF Awards 2026 set for December 2 in Lagos, Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed December 2, 2026, for the CAF Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. The prestigious ceremony will honor excellence across 18 categories at the iconic Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed December 2, 2026, as the new date for the 2026 CAF Awards, bringing together Africa's biggest football stars, coaches, clubs, and national teams for an evening celebrating excellence across the continent.

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The prestigious ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, with the event scheduled to begin at 19:00 local time (20:00 Cairo time / 18:00 GMT).

The 2026 edition promises to be one of the major highlights on the African sporting calendar, recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions that have shaped another memorable year in African football.

CAF Awards return to Lagos after 12 years

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Lagos will host the CAF Awards for the first time since 2014, marking the return of the continent's flagship football awards ceremony to Nigeria's largest city after a 12-year absence.

The event will be staged at the iconic Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos.

The venue will welcome leading figures from African football for a special celebration combining sporting excellence with the continent's rich cultural heritage, music, and entertainment.

18 categories to be celebrated at CAF Awards 2026

The 2026 CAF Awards will recognize excellence across 18 different categories, with the CAF Men's Player of the Year and CAF Women's Player of the Year awards expected to attract significant attention.

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Other categories will recognize the achievements of coaches, goalkeepers, emerging talents, football clubs, and national teams that have made remarkable contributions to the game.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate individuals and teams whose performances have inspired football supporters across Africa and beyond.

CAF Awards 2026 voting process underway

Voting for the 2026 CAF Awards is currently ongoing, with the process scheduled to run from November 5 to November 20, 2026, across the men's and women's categories.

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CAF member associations and clubs are involved in the selection process, with eligible coaches and national team captains encouraged to submit their votes for the year's outstanding performers.

According to the outlined process, the voting system is designed to promote broad representation across African football while ensuring fairness and transparency in determining the winners.

Independent monitoring will also be used to protect the integrity of the selection process ahead of the December 2 ceremony in Lagos.