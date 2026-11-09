Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane and Ronaldo snubbed as MLS Star Lionel Messi makes FIFPRO World XI

Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.

Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been shockingly left out of the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 despite reportedly winning the Ballon d'Or, while MLS icon Lionel Messi headlines a star-studded 3-4-3 attack.

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has emerged as one of the biggest omissions from the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11, despite enjoying an outstanding season and reportedly winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane's absence from the prestigious team has attracted attention, particularly given his impressive performances for club and country.

The Bayern Munich forward was among the players nominated but failed to secure enough recognition from his fellow professionals to earn a place in the final selection.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has also missed out, despite being among the nominees.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has secured a place in the final XI, adding another major individual recognition to his remarkable football career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 features some of the most outstanding performers in world football, with players from several leading European clubs represented alongside Messi, who continues to make his mark in Major League Soccer (MLS).

2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI

The selected team features an unconventional 3-4-3 formation, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya taking his place between the posts.

Goalkeeper – David Raya (Arsenal)

Raya earns the goalkeeping position following an impressive campaign with Arsenal. The Spanish international played an important role in the Gunners' Premier League title success and also claimed the Golden Glove award for recording the highest number of clean sheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders – Pau Cubarsí, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hakimi

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsí headlines the defensive selection. The Spanish defender has continued to establish himself among Europe's most promising young talents and has also received the prestigious Golden Boy award.

He is joined by Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, whose performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the leading defenders in European football.

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi completes the defensive trio following another impressive spell at PSG.

Midfielders—Rodri, Vitinha, and Jude Bellingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City's Rodri earns a place in the midfield after another influential season. The Spanish midfielder has also been instrumental in his country's international success.

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the French champions, particularly during their successful Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham completes the midfield selection after producing impressive performances at both club and international levels.

Forwards – Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal continues his rise among football's elite after another exceptional campaign. The young Spanish forward has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the game.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland also earns recognition for his goalscoring performances, while Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé makes the team following an outstanding year for club and country.

Lionel Messi completes the attacking selection. The Inter Miami captain remains one of football's biggest global attractions and has continued to demonstrate his quality in Major League Soccer.

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo Among Notable Absentees

While the final selection celebrates some of football's biggest stars, the omission of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo stands out.

Kane's exclusion is particularly surprising considering his remarkable campaign with Bayern Munich and his reported success in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo, who was also nominated, has similarly failed to make the final team.

The selection highlights the competitive nature of the FIFPRO Men's World 11, which recognizes the players considered outstanding by their fellow professionals.