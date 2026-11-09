Lil Win releases A Journey to Africa soundtrack featuring Medikal and Fameye as fans react

Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win has unveiled the official soundtrack for his upcoming international film, 'A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)', featuring Ghanaian musicians Medikal and Fameye.

Lil Win has released the official soundtrack for his upcoming film, A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu), featuring Medikal and Fameye. The song was announced on Facebook on November 9, 2026.

The soundtrack features Medikal's rap verses and Fameye's vocals, generating excitement among fans anticipating the film, which follows Lil Win's 2024 production, A Country Called Ghana.

The movie features Ghanaian and Nigerian entertainment stars, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye and Destiny Etiko. Filmed largely at Nzulezu in the Western Region, the production also received financial support from Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

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The release has generated excitement among fans, who have been anticipating the film and its accompanying music following the actor's previous production, 'A Country Called Ghana'.

Lil Win announced the soundtrack on Monday, November 9, 2026, sharing the song on Facebook alongside its promotional artwork.

The actor captioned the post, “Medikal Ft Fameye Journey to Africa soundtrack”, after earlier informing his followers that the song would be released at exactly 12 noon.

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The accompanying artwork features members of the film's cast alongside Medikal and Fameye, with the picturesque Nzulezu stilt village serving as the background.

On the track, Medikal delivers rap verses while Fameye provides the vocals, combining their respective musical styles for the film's soundtrack.

The soundtrack forms part of Lil Win's efforts to expand his filmmaking projects beyond Ghana, following the release of 'A Country Called Ghana' in 2024.

That production featured prominent Nigerian actors, including Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum, and helped establish the actor's growing interest in cross-border film collaborations.

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His latest project, 'A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)', continues the collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian entertainment personalities.

Several Nigerian stars arrived in Ghana on September 30, 2026, to join the production. They included Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko.

The film was largely shot at Nzulezu, the historic stilt settlement in the Western Region, which provides the production with a distinctive Ghanaian setting.

During the filming, the Nzulezu community honoured Lil Win by enstooling him as its Nkosuohene, recognising his association with the area and his contribution to the production.

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Jomoro Member of Parliament Dorcas Affo-Toffey also supported the project financially, contributing towards the production of the movie.

With the soundtrack now available, anticipation continues to build around the film, which brings together Ghanaian and Nigerian actors while placing one of the country's notable cultural attractions at the centre of its story.

Following the release, listeners took to social media to share their opinions on the collaboration, with several highlighting the strengths of the two musicians.