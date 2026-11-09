Kim Lars names 5 Ghana Premier League players in Black Stars Squad, including 3 new faces

Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named five Ghana Premier League stars in his Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifying double-header against Somalia, handing maiden call-ups to Musa Hamzata, Emmanuel Annor, and Etse Dogli.

Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has handed five Ghana Premier League players an opportunity to represent the Black Stars in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Somalia, with three earning their maiden call-ups to the senior national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The five locally based players included in the squad are Musa Hamzata, Emmanuel Annor, Etse Dogli, Isaac Afful, and Benjamin Asare.

The three new faces are Musa Hamzata of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Annor, and Etse Dogli of Medeama SC, who have earned recognition following their impressive performances in the domestic league.

Musa Hamzata, an Asante Kotoko defender, has been rewarded for his consistent displays at the back, earning him his first invitation to the senior national team.

Musa Hamzata

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmanuel Annor, who plays as a forward for Medeama SC, has also secured his maiden Black Stars call-up after producing impressive performances for the Tarkwa-based club.

Emmanuel Annor

Etse Dogli, a midfielder with Medeama SC, completes the list of three debutants after catching the attention of the national team's technical handlers with his performances.

Etse Dogli

The other two Ghana Premier League representatives are Isaac Afful, who previously earned a Black Stars invitation during Otto Addo's tenure after playing for Starlet FC, and Benjamin Asare, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper who has already established himself in the national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Isaac Afful

Their inclusion gives the locally based players an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the national team as Ghana prepares for two important qualifying encounters.

The Black Stars will be looking to revive their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign after suffering defeats in their opening two matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Ghana will face Somalia in the first encounter on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 15:00 GMT, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 15:00 GMT.