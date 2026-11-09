The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued an urgent warning to motorists after detecting fraudulent SMS messages impersonating the Ghana Police Service's TraffiTech-GH system to steal payment card details.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned motorists about fraudulent text messages impersonating TraffiTech-GH, the Ghana Police Service’s automated traffic offence enforcement system, in an attempt to steal their banking and payment details.

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In a public alert issued on November 9, 2026, the Authority said it had observed scam messages falsely notifying recipients of traffic violations, particularly speeding offences, and directing them to links and payment channels to settle purported fines.

TraffiTech-GH became operational on November 1, 2026, to automate the enforcement of road traffic laws through cameras and other detection systems.

According to the CSA, the fraudulent messages contain fabricated ticket and vehicle details and direct recipients to fake payment portals designed to collect their debit or credit card information.

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TRAFFITECH-GH

The Authority said the portals request sensitive details, including card numbers, expiry dates and Card Verification Values (CVVs). Fraudsters also provide alternative payment options, including online links and USSD codes, to make the messages appear genuine.

“The messages contain embedded links directing recipients to a fake payment portal to view the alleged offences and pay the fines,” the CSA stated.

It warned that scammers use official-sounding language and specific offence details to create credibility and pressure recipients into making payments.

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CSA exposes fake TraffiTech-GH SMS scam, warns motorists against fraud

The Authority has advised motorists not to click on links in unsolicited messages alleging traffic offences or pending fines, or disclose their banking, card or Mobile Money details, including PINs and One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

It also urged the public to verify the sender ID before acting on any traffic violation notification.

“Genuine traffic violation notifications will not be sent from an ordinary mobile phone number,” the statement said, identifying GPS-MTTD as the official sender ID.

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Motorists are also advised to check their Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) or ticket to confirm the vehicle photograph and registration number, location, date and time of the alleged offence.

For legitimate payments, the CSA directed motorists to use the National Investment Bank (NIB) Payment Portal at https://traffitech-ghpay.nib.com.gh or dial *710*0# and follow the prompts using their ticket number.

Also Read: 53 Nigerians arrested in cybercrime crackdown in Greater Accra

“Never pay a traffic fine into a personal mobile money number or through any unofficial account,” the Authority cautioned.

For assistance, motorists can contact the TraffiTech-GH support line on 0596922402.