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Ghana, not FBI, led Operation Blackout - CSA to FBI on cybercrime bust

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:48 - 09 October 2026
Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti (left) and suspects arrested in Operation Blackout (right)
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has clarified that Ghanaian authorities planned, coordinated and executed Operation Blackout, also known as Operation Cyber Hunt, following an account of the operation by FBI Director Kash Patel.
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  • CSA says Ghana led Operation Blackout with international support.

  • Eight suspects were arrested and 120 people rescued.

  • CSA wants the FBI to acknowledge Ghana’s role.

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In a press release issued on October 8, 2026, the CSA rejected any portrayal of the operation as independently conceived, commanded or executed by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Authority said the operation was led and coordinated by the CSA, with support from Ghana’s National Security Council, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and several international partners.

Also Read: CSA warns of new job recruitment scams using fake websites and unsolicited messages- Here's how it works and what to do

These included the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), the FBI, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Joint Case Team on Cybercrime, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Office of the Attorney-General.

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CSA asserts Ghana’s authority

Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti

The CSA stressed that the operation was conducted under Ghanaian authority and within the country’s legal and institutional frameworks.

Also Read: Leaked video, cyber threats or MoMo fraud? Call 292: Here’s how to report it to the CSA

“Ghanaian authorities planned, coordinated and executed the operation within Ghana's legal and institutional frameworks, and it thus cannot be said to be conceived as part of an FBI-led global programme, neither was it conducted under a foreign operational command.”

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The Authority also emphasised that foreign law enforcement agencies cannot independently exercise police powers or conduct arrests in Ghana without the involvement and authorisation of the relevant Ghanaian authorities.

While defending Ghana’s leadership of the operation, the CSA acknowledged the contributions of international partners.

Also Read: CSA fines ORC, Purpleline Solutions GH¢360,000 over cybersecurity breaches

“The CSA acknowledges the valuable intelligence contributions of the FBI and the NCA. These partnerships support Ghana's efforts to combat transnational cybercrime and remain important to effective investigations and operations.”

It called on the FBI to clarify its public account of the operation and acknowledge the roles played by Ghanaian institutions and other participating agencies.

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Eight suspects arrested, 120 people rescued

According to the CSA, the operation uncovered suspected cybercrime centres in parts of the Greater Accra Region, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the rescue of 120 people suspected to have been trafficked and exploited for online fraud.

Also Read: New scam alert: Fake restaurant and food vendor scams surge as victims lose nearly GHC300k in 6 months

The operation followed intelligence received on August 26, 2026, about suspected organised cybercrime activities, including romance scams, at apartments in Ubuntu Haven Estate in Kpone Katamanso, Franko Estate in Ga North and other locations in Ga West.

Items seized included 136 mobile phones, 130 laptops, internet connection devices and four vehicles. One of the vehicles was reported to have been stolen from Canada. Authorities also recovered jewellery and 10 Nigerian passports.

Also Read: Ghana arrests Nigerian man wanted by FBI, INTERPOL in major international cyber fraud case

The CSA said efforts were underway to repatriate the rescued victims, most of whom were identified as Nigerians, while investigations into the suspects and seized digital devices continued.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to tackling cybercrime, protecting victims and strengthening cooperation with international partners.

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