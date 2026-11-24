FIFA has officially confirmed eight host nations for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups. The Americas four-nation bid will host in 2031, while the UK nations will stage the 2035 tournament, both expanding to a 48-team format.

FIFA has confirmed the host nations for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups, with eight countries across the Americas and Europe selected to stage the next two editions of the global tournament.

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Hosts of @FIFAWWC 2031 and 2035 confirmed ✅ 🏆 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™ – The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica 🏆 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™ – England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales Read more: https://t.co/eI1TAz6nge https://t.co/Sqp7medQlF — FIFA (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2026

The decision was announced on Monday, November 23, 2026, following an Extraordinary FIFA Congress, where members approved both hosting bids by acclamation.

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The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica will jointly host the 2031 tournament, while England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been selected to stage the 2035 edition.

The 2031 competition will make history as the first Women's World Cup to feature 48 national teams, an expansion from the current 32-team format. It will also be the first edition of the tournament to be hosted by four countries.

The 2035 tournament will retain the expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams before the knockout stage begins with the round of 32.

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The appointment means the United Kingdom will host its first Women's World Cup, while the United States will stage the competition for the third time, having previously hosted the 1999 and 2003 editions.

According to FIFA, both successful bids went through a hosting evaluation process before the final appointments. Neither tournament had a competing bid.

The next edition of the Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027, with 32 countries competing.

Full list of host nations

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2031 FIFA Women's World Cup United States Mexico Costa Rica Jamaica